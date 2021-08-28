Cancel
Los Angeles, CA

Save $1.34 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Los Angeles

Los Angeles News Beat
Los Angeles News Beat
 7 days ago
(LOS ANGELES, CA) According to Los Angeles gas price data, you could be saving up to $1.34 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Berri Brothers at 3860 E 3Rd St. Regular there was listed at $3.85 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $5.19 at Shell at 900 N Hill St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $4.37 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Berri Brothers

3860 E 3Rd St, Los Angeles
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.85
$3.99
$4.09
$--

ARCO

3834 E 3Rd St, Los Angeles
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.95
$4.09
$4.19
$--

Unico

4072 Verdugo Rd, Los Angeles
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.97
$4.17
$4.27
$--
card
card$4.01
$4.21
$4.31
$--

ARCO

4380 Eagle Rock Blvd, Eagle Rock
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.97
$4.17
$4.27
$--

Costco

2207 W Commonwealth Ave, Alhambra
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.97
$--
$4.17
$--

ARCO

2740 E Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.99
$4.19
$4.29
$4.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Los Angeles News Beat

Los Angeles News Beat

Los Angeles, CA
With Los Angeles News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

