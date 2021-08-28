Save $1.34 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Los Angeles

(LOS ANGELES, CA) According to Los Angeles gas price data, you could be saving up to $1.34 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Berri Brothers at 3860 E 3Rd St. Regular there was listed at $3.85 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $5.19 at Shell at 900 N Hill St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $4.37 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Berri Brothers 3860 E 3Rd St, Los Angeles

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.85 $ 3.99 $ 4.09 $ --

ARCO 3834 E 3Rd St, Los Angeles

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.95 $ 4.09 $ 4.19 $ --

Unico 4072 Verdugo Rd, Los Angeles

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.97 $ 4.17 $ 4.27 $ -- card card $ 4.01 $ 4.21 $ 4.31 $ --

ARCO 4380 Eagle Rock Blvd, Eagle Rock

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.97 $ 4.17 $ 4.27 $ --

Costco 2207 W Commonwealth Ave, Alhambra

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.97 $ -- $ 4.17 $ --

ARCO 2740 E Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ 4.29 $ 4.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.