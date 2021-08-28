Cancel
Detroit, MI

Detroit gas at $2.97 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

Motor City Metro
 7 days ago
(DETROIT, MI) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Detroit area offering savings of $146.93 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sunoco at 10200 Rosa Parks Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.97 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to XTR at 968 Ottawa St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $149.9.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $64.34 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Sunoco

10200 Rosa Parks Blvd, Detroit
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.97
$--
$--
$--
card
card$3.07
$--
$--
$--

Pure

13500 Livernois Ave , Detroit
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.97
$--
$--
$--
card
card$3.07
$--
$--
$--

Marathon

3199 Gratiot Ave, Detroit
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.99
$--
$--
$--
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$--

CITGO

6500 Gratiot Ave, Detroit
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.99
$--
$--
$--
card
card$3.06
$--
$--
$--

Marathon

6811 Gratiot Ave, Detroit
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.99
$--
$--
$--
card
card$3.08
$--
$--
$--

Sunoco

10350 Woodward Ave, Detroit
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.69
$3.99
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:07 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

