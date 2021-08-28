Detroit gas at $2.97 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(DETROIT, MI) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Detroit area offering savings of $146.93 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sunoco at 10200 Rosa Parks Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.97 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to XTR at 968 Ottawa St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $149.9.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $64.34 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Sunoco 10200 Rosa Parks Blvd, Detroit

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.97 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.07 $ -- $ -- $ --

Pure 13500 Livernois Ave , Detroit

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.97 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.07 $ -- $ -- $ --

Marathon 3199 Gratiot Ave, Detroit

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

CITGO 6500 Gratiot Ave, Detroit

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.06 $ -- $ -- $ --

Marathon 6811 Gratiot Ave, Detroit

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.08 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sunoco 10350 Woodward Ave, Detroit

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.69 $ 3.99 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:07 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.