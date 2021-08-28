Cancel
Miami, FL

Miami gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

Miami News Alert
 7 days ago
(MIAMI, FL) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Miami area offering savings of $1.00 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Westar at 5701 Sw 24Th St. Regular there was listed at $2.79 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.79 at Mobil at 38 Crandon Blvd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.00.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Westar

5701 Sw 24Th St, West Miami
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.79
$3.29
$3.39
$--
card
card$2.79
$3.29
$3.45
$--

Orion

6201 N Miami Ave, Miami
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$--
$--
$3.35
$--
card
card$2.83
$--
$3.35
$--

Sunoco

3699 Nw 54Th St, Miami
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.39
$3.69
$2.92

Chevron

2 Ne 79Th St, Miami
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.25
$3.55
$2.99

7-Eleven

2 Nw 79Th , Miami
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.25
$3.55
$3.09

Marathon

1 Nw 79Th St , Miami
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.25
$3.55
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Miami News Alert

Miami, FL
ABOUT

With Miami News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

