Miami gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(MIAMI, FL) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Miami area offering savings of $1.00 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Westar at 5701 Sw 24Th St. Regular there was listed at $2.79 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.79 at Mobil at 38 Crandon Blvd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.00.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Westar 5701 Sw 24Th St, West Miami

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.79 $ 3.29 $ 3.39 $ -- card card $ 2.79 $ 3.29 $ 3.45 $ --

Orion 6201 N Miami Ave, Miami

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ 3.35 $ -- card card $ 2.83 $ -- $ 3.35 $ --

Sunoco 3699 Nw 54Th St, Miami

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 2.92

Chevron 2 Ne 79Th St, Miami

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.25 $ 3.55 $ 2.99

7-Eleven 2 Nw 79Th , Miami

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.25 $ 3.55 $ 3.09

Marathon 1 Nw 79Th St , Miami

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.25 $ 3.55 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.