Chicago, IL

Chicago gas at $3.19 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

Chicago Digest
Chicago Digest
 7 days ago
(CHICAGO, IL) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Chicago area offering savings of $1.21 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Mobil at 4000 N Clark St. Regular there was listed at $3.19 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.4 at Shell at 1768 W Armitage Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.81 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Mobil

4000 N Clark St, Chicago
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.19
$3.79
$4.13
$--
card
card$3.59
$3.95
$4.29
$--

Costco

1430 S Ashland Ave, Chicago
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.39
$--
$3.89
$--

Amstar

4701 S Western Blvd, Chicago
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.39
$3.69
$3.99
$--

Pilot

3401 S California Ave, Chicago
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.40
$--
$--
$--
card
card$3.45
$3.83
$--
$--

Speedway

2303 S Western Ave, Chicago
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.45
$--
$--
$--

Marathon

2584 S Blue Island Ave, Chicago
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.45
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

