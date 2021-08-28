Houston gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area
(HOUSTON, TX) According to Houston gas price data, you could be saving up to $1.12 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Valero at 4707 Gulf Fwy was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.57 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to 76 at 2220 Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.69.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.80 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.57
$2.97
$3.27
$2.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.57
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.57
$2.82
$3.07
$2.68
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.58
$3.29
$3.59
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.58
$2.93
$3.28
$2.69
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.59
$--
$--
$2.69
|card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$2.79
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
