Houston gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(HOUSTON, TX) According to Houston gas price data, you could be saving up to $1.12 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Valero at 4707 Gulf Fwy was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.57 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to 76 at 2220 Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.69.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.80 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Valero 4707 Gulf Fwy, Houston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.57 $ 2.97 $ 3.27 $ 2.79

Valero 730 S Wayside Dr, Houston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.57 $ -- $ -- $ --

Murphy Express 2401 S Wayside Dr, Houston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.57 $ 2.82 $ 3.07 $ 2.68

Fuel Depot 2001 S Wayside Dr, Houston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.58 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ --

Exxon 2402 S Wayside Dr, Houston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.58 $ 2.93 $ 3.28 $ 2.69

Swift 1430 Telephone Rd, Houston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.59 $ -- $ -- $ 2.69 card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ 2.79

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.