Lincoln gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(LINCOLN, NE) Gas prices vary across in the Lincoln area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.57 per gallon.

Costco at 1620 Pine Lake Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.83 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Hy-Vee at 7101 Pioneers Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.4.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Lincoln area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.05 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Costco 1620 Pine Lake Rd, Lincoln

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ -- $ 3.05 $ 2.63

NP Mart 2801 O St, Lincoln

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ -- $ --

Gulf 3100 Nw 12Th St, Lincoln

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Conoco 6835 N 27Th St, Lincoln

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.19

Sam's Club 4900 N 27Th St, Lincoln

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.93 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Murphy Express 3301 N 85Th St, Lincoln

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ -- $ 3.12

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.