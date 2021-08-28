Cancel
Lincoln, NE

Lincoln gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

Posted by 
Lincoln Daily
 7 days ago
(LINCOLN, NE) Gas prices vary across in the Lincoln area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.57 per gallon.

Costco at 1620 Pine Lake Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.83 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Hy-Vee at 7101 Pioneers Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.4.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Lincoln area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.05 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Costco

1620 Pine Lake Rd, Lincoln
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.83
$--
$3.05
$2.63

NP Mart

2801 O St, Lincoln
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.84
$--
$--
$--

Gulf

3100 Nw 12Th St, Lincoln
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.89
$--
$--
$--
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

Conoco

6835 N 27Th St, Lincoln
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$2.99
$--
$3.19

Sam's Club

4900 N 27Th St, Lincoln
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.93
$--
$--
$2.99

Murphy Express

3301 N 85Th St, Lincoln
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.94
$--
$--
$3.12

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Lincoln, NE
At Lincoln Daily, you get the local Nebraska news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our team of writers.

