Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Grant, Roberts by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 08:42:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-28 09:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Aberdeen. Target Area: Grant; Roberts A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 AM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN BIG STONE...SOUTHEASTERN ROBERTS AND NORTHEASTERN GRANT COUNTIES At 941 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Odessa, or near Ortonville, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. At 935 am CDT, half dollar size hail was reported in Big Stone City. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Correll and Artichoke Lake. HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH