Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cleveland, OH

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Cleveland

Posted by 
Crooked River Chronicle
Crooked River Chronicle
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CK3ol_0bfkDP5r00

(CLEVELAND, OH) According to Cleveland gas price data, you could be saving up to $1.25 per gallon on gas.

Gas USA at 3934 W 117Th St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.64 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Sunoco at 12404 Cedar Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.89.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Cleveland area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.95 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Gas USA

3934 W 117Th St, Cleveland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.64
$--
$--
$3.19
card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.59
$3.29

EXBO

11622 Bellaire Ave, Cleveland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.65
$3.09
$3.35
$--

Pioneer

3935 W 130Th St, Cleveland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.65
$--
$--
$--
card
card$2.80
$--
$--
$--

Sunoco

3945 W 130Th St, Cleveland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.65
$--
$--
$--

Speedy Gas

13601 Lorain Ave, Cleveland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$2.99

C Food Mart & Gas

4709 Clark Ave, Cleveland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.73
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Crooked River Chronicle

Crooked River Chronicle

Cleveland, OH
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay informed with the latest news, from politics to local education, government and sports, in the greater Cleveland area.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Traffic
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Sunoco
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
Cleveland, OHPosted by
Crooked River Chronicle

Single-family homes for sale in Cleveland

(CLEVELAND, OH) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts. Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

Comments / 0

Community Policy