Gas savings: The cheapest station in Cleveland
(CLEVELAND, OH) According to Cleveland gas price data, you could be saving up to $1.25 per gallon on gas.
Gas USA at 3934 W 117Th St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.64 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Sunoco at 12404 Cedar Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.89.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Cleveland area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.95 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.64
$--
$--
$3.19
|card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.59
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.65
$3.09
$3.35
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.65
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$2.80
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.65
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.73
$--
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
