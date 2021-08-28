Fort Worth gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(FORT WORTH, TX) Depending on where you fill up in Fort Worth, you could be saving up to $0.40 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Lisa's Food Mart at 2315 Nw 24Th St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.59 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Texaco at 1424 Pennsylvania Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.77.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Lisa's Food Mart 2315 Nw 24Th St, Fort Worth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ 2.79 $ 2.99 $ 2.59

Express Mart 5319 Blue Mound Rd, Fort Worth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Shell 1000 Ne Ih-820, Fort Worth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 2.93

Murphy Express 2228 Jacksboro Hwy, Fort Worth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.62 $ -- $ -- $ 2.65

Sam's Club 6760 Westworth Blvd, Westworth Village

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.62 $ -- $ 2.99 $ 2.68

QuikTrip 2601 Jacksboro Hwy, Fort Worth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.63 $ 2.88 $ 3.13 $ 2.71

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.