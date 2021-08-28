Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

Posted by 
Tarrant County Today
Tarrant County Today
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TK0Sl_0bfkDNZd00

(FORT WORTH, TX) Depending on where you fill up in Fort Worth, you could be saving up to $0.40 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Lisa's Food Mart at 2315 Nw 24Th St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.59 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Texaco at 1424 Pennsylvania Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.77.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Lisa's Food Mart

2315 Nw 24Th St, Fort Worth
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.59
$2.79
$2.99
$2.59

Express Mart

5319 Blue Mound Rd, Fort Worth
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.59
$--
$--
$2.89

Shell

1000 Ne Ih-820, Fort Worth
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.59
$2.89
$3.19
$2.93

Murphy Express

2228 Jacksboro Hwy, Fort Worth
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.62
$--
$--
$2.65

Sam's Club

6760 Westworth Blvd, Westworth Village
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.62
$--
$2.99
$2.68

QuikTrip

2601 Jacksboro Hwy, Fort Worth
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.63
$2.88
$3.13
$2.71

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Tarrant County Today

Tarrant County Today

Fort Worth, TX
2K+
Followers
693
Post
357K+
Views
ABOUT

Stay connected with local breaking news happening in Fort Worth and all of Tarrant County, including local politics, events, arts, culture and more.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fort Worth, TX
Traffic
City
Fort Worth, TX
Local
Texas Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Price Comparison#Texaco
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
Fort Worth, TXPosted by
Tarrant County Today

Fort Worth gas at $2.62 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(FORT WORTH, TX) Depending on where you fill up in Fort Worth, you could be saving up to $0.37 per gallon on gas. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sam's Club at 6760 Westworth Blvd. Regular there was listed at $2.62 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.99 at Shell at 800 E Allen Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Fort Worth, TXPosted by
Tarrant County Today

Daily Weather Forecast For Fort Worth

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Fort Worth: Saturday, September 4: Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Sunday, September 5: Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight; Monday, September 6: Slight chance of
Fort Worth, TXPosted by
Tarrant County Today

Take advantage of Monday sun in Fort Worth

(FORT WORTH, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Fort Worth. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Fort Worth, TXPosted by
Tarrant County Today

Diesel: Fort Worth's cheapest, according to survey

(FORT WORTH, TX) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.54 in the greater Fort Worth area, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater Fort Worth area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.65, at Murphy Express at 2228 Jacksboro Hwy. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.19, listed at Valero at 3410 Decatur Ave.
Fort Worth, TXPosted by
Tarrant County Today

Top homes for sale in Fort Worth

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: MULTIPLE OFFERS RECEIVED. HIGHEST AND BEST DUE BY 6PM AUGUST 16. Lovely First Texas Home with added custom features including extended walk in pantry,
Fort Worth, TXPosted by
Tarrant County Today

Diesel lookout: $0.50 savings at cheapest Fort Worth station

(FORT WORTH, TX) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.50 if you’re buying diesel in Fort Worth, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater Fort Worth area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.69, at Texaco at 2616 Jacksboro Hwy. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.19, listed at Valero at 3410 Decatur Ave.
Fort Worth, TXPosted by
Tarrant County Today

Save $0.40 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Fort Worth

(FORT WORTH, TX) Depending on where you fill up in Fort Worth, you could be saving up to $0.40 per gallon on gas. Lisa's at 2550 Ne 28Th St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.69 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Exxon at 1510 S University Dr, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.
Fort Worth, TXPosted by
Tarrant County Today

Your Fort Worth lifestyle news

(FORT WORTH, TX) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Fort Worth area, click here.

Comments / 0

Community Policy