Oakland, CA

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Oakland

Oakland Observer
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZFvb9_0bfkDLoB00

(OAKLAND, CA) According to Oakland gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.90 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Berkeley Gas & Smog at 3000 Shattuck Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.99 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 29 Wildwood Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.89.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Oakland area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $4.42 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Berkeley Gas & Smog

3000 Shattuck Ave, Berkeley
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.99
$4.09
$4.19
$--
card
card$4.09
$4.19
$4.29
$--

GO! GAS & Food

2240 Mountain Blvd, Oakland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.99
$4.29
$4.39
$--
card
card$4.09
$4.39
$4.49
$--

GO! GAS & Food

720 High St, Oakland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.99
$4.19
$--
$--
card
card$4.09
$4.29
$4.39
$--

ARCO

566 Hegenberger Rd, Oakland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.99
$4.19
$4.39
$--
card
card$4.05
$4.25
$4.45
$--

ARCO

1001 San Pablo Ave, Albany
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.99
$4.27
$4.37
$--
card
card$4.09
$4.39
$4.49
$--

ARCO

1260 Park St, Alameda
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.07
$4.21
$4.33
$--
card
card$4.17
$4.31
$4.43
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

