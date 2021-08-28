Save up to $1.00 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Portland

(PORTLAND, OR) Gas prices vary across in the Portland area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $1.00 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Fastrak at 5710 Ne Fremont St. Regular there was listed at $3.49 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.49 at Chevron at 2110 Nw Lovejoy St , which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Portland area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.82 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Fastrak 5710 Ne Fremont St, Portland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.49 $ 3.85 $ 3.99 $ -- card card $ 3.81 $ 4.11 $ 4.25 $ --

Space Age 6503 Se 52Nd Ave , Portland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.49 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.69 $ -- $ -- $ --

Space Age 9808 Se Division St, Portland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.49 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.59 $ -- $ -- $ --

ARCO 9222 Se Holgate Blvd, Portland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.49 $ 3.69 $ 3.89 $ 3.59 card card $ 3.59 $ 3.79 $ 3.99 $ 3.59

ARCO 10975 Sw Beaverton-Hillsdale Hwy, Beaverton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.51 $ 3.71 $ 3.87 $ -- card card $ 3.61 $ 3.81 $ 3.97 $ --

Space Age 8410 Se Foster Rd, Portland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.55 $ 3.75 $ 3.95 $ -- card card $ 3.65 $ 3.85 $ 4.05 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.