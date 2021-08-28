Cancel
Portland, OR

Save up to $1.00 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Portland

Posted by 
Portland Report
Portland Report
 7 days ago
(PORTLAND, OR) Gas prices vary across in the Portland area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $1.00 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Fastrak at 5710 Ne Fremont St. Regular there was listed at $3.49 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.49 at Chevron at 2110 Nw Lovejoy St , which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Portland area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.82 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Fastrak

5710 Ne Fremont St, Portland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.49
$3.85
$3.99
$--
card
card$3.81
$4.11
$4.25
$--

Space Age

6503 Se 52Nd Ave , Portland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.49
$--
$--
$--
card
card$3.69
$--
$--
$--

Space Age

9808 Se Division St, Portland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.49
$--
$--
$--
card
card$3.59
$--
$--
$--

ARCO

9222 Se Holgate Blvd, Portland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.49
$3.69
$3.89
$3.59
card
card$3.59
$3.79
$3.99
$3.59

ARCO

10975 Sw Beaverton-Hillsdale Hwy, Beaverton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.51
$3.71
$3.87
$--
card
card$3.61
$3.81
$3.97
$--

Space Age

8410 Se Foster Rd, Portland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.55
$3.75
$3.95
$--
card
card$3.65
$3.85
$4.05
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 2

 

