San Jose, CA

Save $1.20 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in San Jose

San Jose Sentinel
San Jose Sentinel
 7 days ago
(SAN JOSE, CA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the San Jose area offering savings of $1.20 per gallon.

Diamond Gas & Mart at 1620 Story Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.79 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 3751 Lafayette St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.99.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $4.38.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Diamond Gas & Mart

1620 Story Rd, San Jose
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.79
$3.99
$4.19
$--
card
card$3.89
$4.09
$4.29
$--

Gas & Shop

1590 Mckee Rd, San Jose
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.81
$4.68
$4.79
$4.59
card
card$3.87
$4.74
$4.85
$4.65

Moe's Stop

1604 Mckee Rd, San Jose
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.84
$--
$--
$--
card
card$3.94
$--
$--
$--

Moe's Stop

1948 Camden Ave, San Jose
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.84
$4.04
$4.14
$3.99
card
card$3.94
$4.14
$4.24
$4.09

Excel Gas & Mart

1120 N 1St St, San Jose
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.89
$4.09
$4.29
$--
card
card$3.99
$4.19
$4.39
$--

Gas & Shop

1655 Mckee Rd, San Jose
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.89
$4.68
$4.79
$4.49
card
card$3.95
$4.74
$4.85
$4.55

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Traffic
Local
California Traffic
