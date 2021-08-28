Here’s the cheapest gas in Pleasanton Saturday

(PLEASANTON, CA) According to Pleasanton gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.84 per gallon on gas.

Sunol Super Stop at 3004 Andrade Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $4.05 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 4212 1St St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.89.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $4.50.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Sunol Super Stop 3004 Andrade Rd, Sunol

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.05 $ 4.21 $ 4.31 $ 4.15 card card $ 4.15 $ 4.31 $ 4.41 $ 4.25

Costco 2800 Independence Dr, Livermore

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.07 $ -- $ 4.37 $ --

Angle Petroleum 2008 1St St, Livermore

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.15 $ 4.35 $ 4.55 $ --

ARCO 899 Rincon Ave, Livermore

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.19 $ 4.39 $ 4.49 $ 4.45

Speedway 1619 1St St, Livermore

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.19 $ 4.39 $ 4.49 $ --

ARCO 7249 Village Pkwy, Dublin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.21 $ 4.41 $ 4.61 $ 4.65 card card $ 4.31 $ 4.51 $ 4.71 $ 4.75

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.