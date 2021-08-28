Cancel
Pleasanton, CA

Here’s the cheapest gas in Pleasanton Saturday

Tri-Valley Tribune
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1krLDg_0bfkCeCp00

(PLEASANTON, CA) According to Pleasanton gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.84 per gallon on gas.

Sunol Super Stop at 3004 Andrade Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $4.05 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 4212 1St St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.89.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $4.50.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Sunol Super Stop

3004 Andrade Rd, Sunol
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.05
$4.21
$4.31
$4.15
card
card$4.15
$4.31
$4.41
$4.25

Costco

2800 Independence Dr, Livermore
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.07
$--
$4.37
$--

Angle Petroleum

2008 1St St, Livermore
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.15
$4.35
$4.55
$--

ARCO

899 Rincon Ave, Livermore
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.19
$4.39
$4.49
$4.45

Speedway

1619 1St St, Livermore
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.19
$4.39
$4.49
$--

ARCO

7249 Village Pkwy, Dublin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.21
$4.41
$4.61
$4.65
card
card$4.31
$4.51
$4.71
$4.75

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Tri-Valley Tribune

Tri-Valley Tribune

Pleasanton, CA
With Tri-Valley Tribune, you get fast and free local news from Pleasanton, Dublin, San Ramon and other neighboring cities. Whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

Pleasanton, CAPosted by
Tri-Valley Tribune

Pleasanton gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.84 per gallon

(PLEASANTON, CA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Pleasanton area offering savings of $0.84 per gallon. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sunol Super Stop at 3004 Andrade Rd. Regular there was listed at $4.05 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.89 at Shell at 4212 1St St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Pleasanton, CAPosted by
Tri-Valley Tribune

Top homes for sale in Pleasanton

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Breathtaking Eichler home w/ one of the most spectacular panoramic southwestern views of the SF Bay in all the East Bay! Located high atop
Pleasanton, CAPosted by
Tri-Valley Tribune

Diesel survey: Updated prices for every Pleasanton station

(PLEASANTON, CA) You could be saving up to $1.15 per gallon on diesel in Pleasanton, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Pleasanton area on Tuesday, found that 76 at 1175 Catalina Drhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $4.04 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Shell at 4212 1St St, which listed a per-gallon price of $5.19.
Pleasanton, CAPosted by
Tri-Valley Tribune

Start immediately with these jobs in Pleasanton

These companies in Pleasanton are looking for people who can start immediately: 1. Work from Home - Insurance Agents Free Leads $175k+ 1st Yr & Benefits; 2. 100% Remote - West Coast - Biotech Sales Associate/Account Manager; 3. Remote Licensed Life Insurance Agent; 4. Licensed Life Insurance Agent -
Pleasanton, CAPosted by
Tri-Valley Tribune

Check out these Pleasanton homes on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Priscilla Yau - 650-430-8000 - Beautiful, bright and spacious all remodeled home in the highly desirable Crow Creek neighborhood. This lovely home has hardwood

