Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Walnut Creek, CA

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Walnut Creek

Posted by 
Contra Costa Today
Contra Costa Today
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xHBP1_0bfkCdK600

(WALNUT CREEK, CA) Depending on where you fill up in Walnut Creek, you could be saving up to $0.80 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, World at 2211 Monument Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.99 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to 76 at 1024 Alberta Way, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.79.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Walnut Creek area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $4.44 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

World

2211 Monument Blvd, Concord
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.99
$4.09
$4.19
$--
card
card$3.99
$4.09
$4.19
$--

Costco

2400 Monument Blvd, Concord
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.99
$--
$4.19
$3.99

ARCO

2686 Pleasant Hill Rd, Pleasant Hill
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.05
$4.25
$4.45
$--
card
card$4.15
$4.35
$4.55
$--

ARCO

2490 Monument Blvd, Concord
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.05
$4.25
$4.45
$--
card
card$4.15
$4.35
$4.55
$--

Safeway

707 Contra Costa Blvd, Pleasant Hill
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.11
$4.41
$4.55
$4.41
card
card$4.21
$4.51
$4.65
$4.51

Super Food & Liquor

2714 Willow Pass Rd, Concord
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.14
$--
$--
$--
card
card$4.24
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Contra Costa Today

Contra Costa Today

Walnut Creek, CA
1K+
Followers
736
Post
212K+
Views
ABOUT

With Contra Costa Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Walnut Creek, CA
Traffic
City
Walnut Creek, CA
Local
California Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Gasbuddy World
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
Walnut Creek, CAPosted by
Contra Costa Today

Check out these homes for sale in Walnut Creek now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Anita Cox - Agt: 925-8768422 - Desirable Rossmoor Parkway E-1 Lagoon neighborhood.Tastefully updated, total kitchen remodel, updated baths, open concept living&dining room,high slanted ceiling
Walnut Creek, CAPosted by
Contra Costa Today

Weather Forecast For Walnut Creek

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Walnut Creek: Saturday, September 4: Haze then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Sunday, September 5: Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Monday, September 6: Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Tuesday, September
Walnut Creek, CAPosted by
Contra Costa Today

House-hunt Walnut Creek: What’s on the market

(WALNUT CREEK, CA) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts. Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.
Walnut Creek, CAPosted by
Contra Costa Today

Your Walnut Creek lifestyle news

(WALNUT CREEK, CA) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories. Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.
Walnut Creek, CAPosted by
Contra Costa Today

3 ideas for jumping on Monday’s sunny forecast in Walnut Creek

(WALNUT CREEK, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Walnut Creek. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy