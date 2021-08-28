Gas savings: The cheapest station in Walnut Creek
(WALNUT CREEK, CA) Depending on where you fill up in Walnut Creek, you could be saving up to $0.80 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, World at 2211 Monument Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.99 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to 76 at 1024 Alberta Way, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.79.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Walnut Creek area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $4.44 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.99
$4.09
$4.19
$--
|card
card$3.99
$4.09
$4.19
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.99
$--
$4.19
$3.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.05
$4.25
$4.45
$--
|card
card$4.15
$4.35
$4.55
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.05
$4.25
$4.45
$--
|card
card$4.15
$4.35
$4.55
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.11
$4.41
$4.55
$4.41
|card
card$4.21
$4.51
$4.65
$4.51
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.14
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$4.24
$--
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
