Gas savings: The cheapest station in Walnut Creek

(WALNUT CREEK, CA) Depending on where you fill up in Walnut Creek, you could be saving up to $0.80 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, World at 2211 Monument Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.99 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to 76 at 1024 Alberta Way, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.79.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Walnut Creek area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $4.44 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

World 2211 Monument Blvd, Concord

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.99 $ 4.09 $ 4.19 $ -- card card $ 3.99 $ 4.09 $ 4.19 $ --

Costco 2400 Monument Blvd, Concord

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.99 $ -- $ 4.19 $ 3.99

ARCO 2686 Pleasant Hill Rd, Pleasant Hill

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.05 $ 4.25 $ 4.45 $ -- card card $ 4.15 $ 4.35 $ 4.55 $ --

ARCO 2490 Monument Blvd, Concord

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.05 $ 4.25 $ 4.45 $ -- card card $ 4.15 $ 4.35 $ 4.55 $ --

Safeway 707 Contra Costa Blvd, Pleasant Hill

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.11 $ 4.41 $ 4.55 $ 4.41 card card $ 4.21 $ 4.51 $ 4.65 $ 4.51

Super Food & Liquor 2714 Willow Pass Rd, Concord

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.14 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 4.24 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.