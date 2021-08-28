Here’s the cheapest gas in Manhattan Saturday

(MANHATTAN, NY) Depending on where you fill up in Manhattan, you could be saving up to $1.32 per gallon on gas.

Diesel & Gas at 210 14Th St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.95 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at BP at 2430 Fdr Dr, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.27.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Manhattan area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.19 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Diesel & Gas 210 14Th St, Jersey City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.09 $ 3.19 $ 3.29

Merit Petroleum 782 Tonnele Ave, Jersey City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.98 $ 3.16 $ 3.26 $ 3.19 card card $ 3.06 $ 3.24 $ 3.34 $ 3.19

Conoco 73 Palisade Ave, Cliffside Park

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.53 $ -- card card $ 3.05 $ 3.45 $ 3.59 $ --

Shell 2525 Third Ave, Bronx

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ 3.35 $ 3.55 $ --

Unbranded 2715 John F Kennedy Blvd, North Bergen

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ 3.31 $ 3.45 $ -- card card $ 3.09 $ 3.41 $ 3.55 $ --

Getty 1300 Palisade Ave, Fort Lee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.05 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.