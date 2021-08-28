Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Manhattan, NY

Here’s the cheapest gas in Manhattan Saturday

Posted by 
Manhattan Echo
Manhattan Echo
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jHubc_0bfkCcRN00

(MANHATTAN, NY) Depending on where you fill up in Manhattan, you could be saving up to $1.32 per gallon on gas.

Diesel & Gas at 210 14Th St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.95 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at BP at 2430 Fdr Dr, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.27.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Manhattan area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.19 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Diesel & Gas

210 14Th St, Jersey City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$3.09
$3.19
$3.29

Merit Petroleum

782 Tonnele Ave, Jersey City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.98
$3.16
$3.26
$3.19
card
card$3.06
$3.24
$3.34
$3.19

Conoco

73 Palisade Ave, Cliffside Park
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.99
$3.39
$3.53
$--
card
card$3.05
$3.45
$3.59
$--

Shell

2525 Third Ave, Bronx
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.99
$3.35
$3.55
$--

Unbranded

2715 John F Kennedy Blvd, North Bergen
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.99
$3.31
$3.45
$--
card
card$3.09
$3.41
$3.55
$--

Getty

1300 Palisade Ave, Fort Lee
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.99
$--
$--
$--
card
card$3.05
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Manhattan Echo

Manhattan Echo

Manhattan, NY
3K+
Followers
841
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

With Manhattan Echo, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manhattan, NY
Traffic
City
Manhattan, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Bp#Diesel Gas#Bp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
Manhattan, NYPosted by
Manhattan Echo

Local price review shows diesel prices around Manhattan

(MANHATTAN, NY) You could be saving up to $2.00 per gallon on diesel in Manhattan, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Manhattan area on Tuesday, found that Sonomax at 278 Greenpoint Avehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.99 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was BP at 2430 Fdr Dr, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.99.
Manhattan, NYPosted by
Manhattan Echo

Your Manhattan lifestyle news

(MANHATTAN, NY) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Manhattan, from fashion updates to viral videos. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Manhattan area, click here.
Manhattan, NYPosted by
Manhattan Echo

These houses are for sale in Manhattan

(MANHATTAN, NY) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts. From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.
Manhattan, NYPosted by
Manhattan Echo

Single-family homes for sale in Manhattan

(MANHATTAN, NY) Looking for a house in Manhattan? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place. From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.
Manhattan, NYPosted by
Manhattan Echo

Weather Forecast For Manhattan

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Manhattan: Friday, August 13: Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight; Saturday, August 14: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely; Sunday, August 15: Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy

Comments / 0

Community Policy