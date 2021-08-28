Here’s the cheapest gas in Manhattan Saturday
(MANHATTAN, NY) Depending on where you fill up in Manhattan, you could be saving up to $1.32 per gallon on gas.
Diesel & Gas at 210 14Th St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.95 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at BP at 2430 Fdr Dr, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.27.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Manhattan area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.19 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$3.09
$3.19
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.98
$3.16
$3.26
$3.19
|card
card$3.06
$3.24
$3.34
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.99
$3.39
$3.53
$--
|card
card$3.05
$3.45
$3.59
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.99
$3.35
$3.55
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.99
$3.31
$3.45
$--
|card
card$3.09
$3.41
$3.55
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.99
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$3.05
$--
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
