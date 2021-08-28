Cancel
Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn gas at $2.8 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

Brooklyn Beat
Brooklyn Beat
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e4fYd_0bfkCbYe00

(BROOKLYN, NY) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Brooklyn area offering savings of $1.47 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Junior's Station at 584 Gates Ave. Regular there was listed at $2.8 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.27 at BP at 2430 Fdr Dr, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.24 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Junior's Station

584 Gates Ave, Brooklyn
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.80
$3.45
$3.75
$--

Conoco

451 Lorimer St, Brooklyn
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.01
$--
$--
$--
card
card$3.11
$--
$3.59
$--

Sunoco

497 Meeker Ave, Brooklyn
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.01
$3.33
$3.49
$3.33
card
card$3.11
$3.43
$3.59
$3.59

Conoco

176 Mcguiness Blvd, Brooklyn
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.01
$3.13
$3.29
$2.99
card
card$3.11
$3.23
$3.39
$3.24

Conoco

1450 Atlantic Ave, Brooklyn
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.03
$--
$--
$--
card
card$3.09
$3.35
$--
$--

Shell

1740 Atlantic Ave, Brooklyn
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.03
$3.29
$3.55
$--
card
card$3.13
$3.39
$3.65
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

