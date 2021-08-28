Brooklyn gas at $2.8 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(BROOKLYN, NY) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Brooklyn area offering savings of $1.47 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Junior's Station at 584 Gates Ave. Regular there was listed at $2.8 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.27 at BP at 2430 Fdr Dr, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.24 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Junior's Station 584 Gates Ave, Brooklyn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.80 $ 3.45 $ 3.75 $ --

Conoco 451 Lorimer St, Brooklyn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.01 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.11 $ -- $ 3.59 $ --

Sunoco 497 Meeker Ave, Brooklyn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.01 $ 3.33 $ 3.49 $ 3.33 card card $ 3.11 $ 3.43 $ 3.59 $ 3.59

Conoco 176 Mcguiness Blvd, Brooklyn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.01 $ 3.13 $ 3.29 $ 2.99 card card $ 3.11 $ 3.23 $ 3.39 $ 3.24

Conoco 1450 Atlantic Ave, Brooklyn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.03 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.09 $ 3.35 $ -- $ --

Shell 1740 Atlantic Ave, Brooklyn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.03 $ 3.29 $ 3.55 $ -- card card $ 3.13 $ 3.39 $ 3.65 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.