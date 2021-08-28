Save $1.06 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Bronx

(BRONX, NY) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Bronx area offering savings of $1.06 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Costco at 1 Industrial Ln. Regular there was listed at $2.89 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.95 at Gulf at 70 Major Deegan Expy, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:32 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.24 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Costco 1 Industrial Ln, New Rochelle

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.29 $ --

BJ's 5 Secor Ln, Pelham

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.91 $ -- $ 3.31 $ 3.15

Global 3400-08 Baychester Ave, Bronx

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 3.25

CITGO 1225 E 233Rd St, Bronx

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 2525 Third Ave, Bronx

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ 3.35 $ 3.55 $ --

Mobil 15-04 149Th St, Whitestone

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:32 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.