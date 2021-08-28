Cancel
Bronx, NY

Save $1.06 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Bronx

The Bronx Beacon
The Bronx Beacon
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fWdFb_0bfkCafv00

(BRONX, NY) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Bronx area offering savings of $1.06 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Costco at 1 Industrial Ln. Regular there was listed at $2.89 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.95 at Gulf at 70 Major Deegan Expy, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:32 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.24 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Costco

1 Industrial Ln, New Rochelle
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$3.29
$--

BJ's

5 Secor Ln, Pelham
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.91
$--
$3.31
$3.15

Global

3400-08 Baychester Ave, Bronx
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.49
$3.25

CITGO

1225 E 233Rd St, Bronx
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.99
$--
$--
$--
card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$--

Shell

2525 Third Ave, Bronx
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.99
$3.35
$3.55
$--

Mobil

15-04 149Th St, Whitestone
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:32 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

The Bronx Beacon

The Bronx Beacon

Bronx, NY
With Bronx Beacon, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our team of writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

