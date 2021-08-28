Cancel
Philadelphia, PA

Where's the cheapest gas in Philadelphia?

Philly Report
 7 days ago
(PHILADELPHIA, PA) Gas prices vary across in the Philadelphia area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.76 per gallon.

Eastcoast at 7300 S Crescent Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.03 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 1135 Vine St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.79.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.24.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Eastcoast

7300 S Crescent Blvd, Pennsauken
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.03
$3.35
$3.41
$3.19

Conoco

8005 S Crescent Blvd, Pennsauken
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.05
$--
$--
$3.19

Speedway

6807 S Crescent Blvd, Pennsauken
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.05
$3.35
$3.55
$3.19

Phillips 66

6711 S Crescent Blvd, Pennsauken
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.05
$--
$3.49
$--

Conoco

6850 S Crescent Blvd, Pennsauken
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.05
$3.35
$3.55
$3.19

Conoco

5301 Nj-38 W, Pennsauken
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.05
$3.41
$3.51
$3.19
card
card$3.09
$3.45
$3.55
$3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Philly Report

With Philly Report, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

