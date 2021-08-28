Where's the cheapest gas in Philadelphia?

(PHILADELPHIA, PA) Gas prices vary across in the Philadelphia area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.76 per gallon.

Eastcoast at 7300 S Crescent Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.03 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 1135 Vine St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.79.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.24.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Eastcoast 7300 S Crescent Blvd, Pennsauken

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.03 $ 3.35 $ 3.41 $ 3.19

Conoco 8005 S Crescent Blvd, Pennsauken

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Speedway 6807 S Crescent Blvd, Pennsauken

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.35 $ 3.55 $ 3.19

Phillips 66 6711 S Crescent Blvd, Pennsauken

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ -- $ 3.49 $ --

Conoco 6850 S Crescent Blvd, Pennsauken

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.35 $ 3.55 $ 3.19

Conoco 5301 Nj-38 W, Pennsauken

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.05 $ 3.41 $ 3.51 $ 3.19 card card $ 3.09 $ 3.45 $ 3.55 $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.