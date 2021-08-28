Cancel
Baltimore, MD

Where's the cheapest gas in Baltimore?

Posted by 
The Baltimorean
The Baltimorean
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a7f1U_0bfkCYrL00

(BALTIMORE, MD) According to Baltimore gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.56 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Crown at 2810 W Franklin St. Regular there was listed at $2.73 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.29 at Sunoco at 400 Russell St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Baltimore area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.95 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Crown

2810 W Franklin St, Baltimore
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.73
$--
$--
$--

Exxon

513 W Mulberry St, Baltimore
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.79
$3.49
$3.69
$--
card
card$2.85
$3.55
$3.75
$--

Marathon

510 N Franklintown Rd, Baltimore
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$3.89
$--

BJ's

4701 O'Donnell St, Baltimore
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$3.09

Marathon

427 W Mulberry , Baltimore
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.81
$3.15
$3.45
$--
card
card$2.85
$3.19
$3.49
$--

7-Eleven

2701 W Franklin St, Baltimore
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.81
$3.21
$3.61
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:37 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

The Baltimorean

The Baltimorean

Baltimore, MD
ABOUT

With The Baltimorean, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, community events, sports, and everything in between, all delivered by our team of writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

