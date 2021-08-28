Where's the cheapest gas in Baltimore?
(BALTIMORE, MD) According to Baltimore gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.56 per gallon on gas.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Crown at 2810 W Franklin St. Regular there was listed at $2.73 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.29 at Sunoco at 400 Russell St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Baltimore area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.95 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.73
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.79
$3.49
$3.69
$--
|card
card$2.85
$3.55
$3.75
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$3.89
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.81
$3.15
$3.45
$--
|card
card$2.85
$3.19
$3.49
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.81
$3.21
$3.61
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:37 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
