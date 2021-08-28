Where's the cheapest gas in Baltimore?

(BALTIMORE, MD) According to Baltimore gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.56 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Crown at 2810 W Franklin St. Regular there was listed at $2.73 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.29 at Sunoco at 400 Russell St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Baltimore area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.95 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Crown 2810 W Franklin St, Baltimore

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 513 W Mulberry St, Baltimore

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.79 $ 3.49 $ 3.69 $ -- card card $ 2.85 $ 3.55 $ 3.75 $ --

Marathon 510 N Franklintown Rd, Baltimore

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ 3.89 $ --

BJ's 4701 O'Donnell St, Baltimore

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Marathon 427 W Mulberry , Baltimore

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.81 $ 3.15 $ 3.45 $ -- card card $ 2.85 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ --

7-Eleven 2701 W Franklin St, Baltimore

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ 3.21 $ 3.61 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:37 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.