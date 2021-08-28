Where's the cheapest gas in Fairfield?

(FAIRFIELD, CT) Depending on where you fill up in Fairfield, you could be saving up to $0.41 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Atlantis Fresh Market at 547 North Ave. Regular there was listed at $2.98 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.39 at Shell at 3232 Post Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:30 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.15.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Atlantis Fresh Market 547 North Ave, Bridgeport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.98 $ -- $ -- $ --

Star Fuels 350 Jennings Rd, Fairfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.05 $ 3.27 $ 3.47 $ --

Gulf 580 North Ave, Bridgeport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Speedway 169 North Ave, Bridgeport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.44 $ 3.70 $ --

Massey 40 Hollister Ave, Bridgeport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.03 $ 3.16 $ 3.29 $ 3.16 card card $ 3.03 $ 3.16 $ 3.29 $ 3.16

Stop & Shop 760 Villa Ave, Fairfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.35 $ 3.55 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:30 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.