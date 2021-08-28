Cancel
Fairfield, CT

Where's the cheapest gas in Fairfield?

Fairfield County Charter
Fairfield County Charter
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yVfND_0bfkCXyc00

(FAIRFIELD, CT) Depending on where you fill up in Fairfield, you could be saving up to $0.41 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Atlantis Fresh Market at 547 North Ave. Regular there was listed at $2.98 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.39 at Shell at 3232 Post Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:30 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.15.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Atlantis Fresh Market

547 North Ave, Bridgeport
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.98
$--
$--
$--

Star Fuels

350 Jennings Rd, Fairfield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.99
$3.19
$--
$--
card
card$3.05
$3.27
$3.47
$--

Gulf

580 North Ave, Bridgeport
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

Speedway

169 North Ave, Bridgeport
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.44
$3.70
$--

Massey

40 Hollister Ave, Bridgeport
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.03
$3.16
$3.29
$3.16
card
card$3.03
$3.16
$3.29
$3.16

Stop & Shop

760 Villa Ave, Fairfield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.05
$3.35
$3.55
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:30 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Fairfield County Charter

Fairfield County Charter

Fairfield County, CT
The Fairfield County Charter has all the latest news from across Fairfield County in the state’s southwestern corner. Stay updated on statewide news, COVID-19 changes, feel-good stories and more.

