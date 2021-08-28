Cancel
Seattle, WA

Seattle gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $1.04 per gallon

Seattle News Alert
 7 days ago
(SEATTLE, WA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Seattle area offering savings of $1.04 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Shree's at 7801 Detroit Sw was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.39 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 8401 Ne 12Th St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.43.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:32 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $4.13 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Shree's

7801 Detroit Sw, Seattle
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.39
$3.99
$4.09
$3.29
card
card$3.49
$4.09
$4.19
$3.39

Costco

4401 4Th Ave S, Seattle
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.69
$--
$3.99
$--

ARCO

7301 Delridge Way Sw, Seattle
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.73
$--
$4.19
$--
card
card$3.79
$3.99
$--
$--

Sinclair

3002 Beacon Ave S, Seattle
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.79
$--
$4.19
$--

Lucky 5

8856 35Th Ave Sw, Seattle
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.79
$4.07
$4.19
$--

ARCO

5620 Martin Luther King Jr Way, Seattle
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.81
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

