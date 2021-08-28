Seattle gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $1.04 per gallon

(SEATTLE, WA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Seattle area offering savings of $1.04 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Shree's at 7801 Detroit Sw was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.39 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 8401 Ne 12Th St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.43.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:32 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $4.13 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Shree's 7801 Detroit Sw, Seattle

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.39 $ 3.99 $ 4.09 $ 3.29 card card $ 3.49 $ 4.09 $ 4.19 $ 3.39

Costco 4401 4Th Ave S, Seattle

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ -- $ 3.99 $ --

ARCO 7301 Delridge Way Sw, Seattle

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.73 $ -- $ 4.19 $ -- card card $ 3.79 $ 3.99 $ -- $ --

Sinclair 3002 Beacon Ave S, Seattle

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ -- $ 4.19 $ --

Lucky 5 8856 35Th Ave Sw, Seattle

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ 4.07 $ 4.19 $ --

ARCO 5620 Martin Luther King Jr Way, Seattle

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.81 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.