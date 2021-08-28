Seattle gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $1.04 per gallon
(SEATTLE, WA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Seattle area offering savings of $1.04 per gallon.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Shree's at 7801 Detroit Sw was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.39 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 8401 Ne 12Th St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.43.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:32 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $4.13 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.39
$3.99
$4.09
$3.29
|card
card$3.49
$4.09
$4.19
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.69
$--
$3.99
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.73
$--
$4.19
$--
|card
card$3.79
$3.99
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.79
$--
$4.19
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.79
$4.07
$4.19
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.81
$--
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
