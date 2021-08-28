Save $0.90 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Phoenix

(PHOENIX, AZ) Depending on where you fill up in Phoenix, you could be saving up to $0.90 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at 76 at 3163 W Buckeye Rd. Regular there was listed at $2.79 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.69 at Shell at 3444 S 40Th St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.01 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

76 3163 W Buckeye Rd, Phoenix

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.79 $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ 2.89 card card $ 2.86 $ 3.26 $ 3.66 $ 2.96

Costco 3801 N 33Rd Ave, Phoenix

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ 3.29 $ --

QuikTrip 2836 N 27Th Ave, Phoenix

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ 3.06 $ 3.31 $ 3.19

76 4102 N 27Th Ave, Phoenix

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ 3.13 $ 3.43 $ --

ARCO 2902 N 16Th St, Phoenix

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ 3.13 $ 3.43 $ 2.99

ARCO 935 N 43Rd Ave, Phoenix

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.