Gas savings: The cheapest station in Dallas

(DALLAS, TX) Gas prices vary across in the Dallas area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.92 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Murphy USA at 1545 N Cockrell Hill Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.57 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 4455 Lovers Ln, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.49.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.82 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Murphy USA 1545 N Cockrell Hill Rd, Dallas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.57 $ 2.89 $ 3.14 $ 2.65

Valero 4402 W Jefferson Blvd , Dallas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.60 $ -- $ -- $ --

Valero 3010 N Westmoreland Rd, Dallas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.63 $ -- $ -- $ 2.68

QuikTrip 1500 N Westmoreland Rd, Dallas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.63 $ 2.88 $ 3.13 $ 2.65

Conoco 3308 Ft Worth Ave, Dallas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.63 $ 3.08 $ 3.53 $ 2.65

Fina 1909 W Jefferson Blvd, Dallas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.64 $ -- $ 3.29 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.