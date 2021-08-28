Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dallas, TX

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Dallas

Posted by 
The Dallasite
The Dallasite
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BkqJy_0bfkCUKR00

(DALLAS, TX) Gas prices vary across in the Dallas area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.92 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Murphy USA at 1545 N Cockrell Hill Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.57 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 4455 Lovers Ln, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.49.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.82 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Murphy USA

1545 N Cockrell Hill Rd, Dallas
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.57
$2.89
$3.14
$2.65

Valero

4402 W Jefferson Blvd , Dallas
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.60
$--
$--
$--

Valero

3010 N Westmoreland Rd, Dallas
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.63
$--
$--
$2.68

QuikTrip

1500 N Westmoreland Rd, Dallas
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.63
$2.88
$3.13
$2.65

Conoco

3308 Ft Worth Ave, Dallas
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.63
$3.08
$3.53
$2.65

Fina

1909 W Jefferson Blvd, Dallas
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.64
$--
$3.29
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
The Dallasite

The Dallasite

Dallas, TX
3K+
Followers
840
Post
779K+
Views
ABOUT

Stay connected with local breaking news happening in the Dallas area, including local politics, events, arts, culture and more.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Traffic
Local
Texas Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Gasbuddy Murphy Usa#Shell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
Dallas, TXPosted by
The Dallasite

Save up to $0.84 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Dallas

(DALLAS, TX) Gas prices vary across in the Dallas area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.84 per gallon. According to a survey by GasBuddy, 7-Eleven at 3600 S Lancaster Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.45 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 4611 N Central Expy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.29.
Dallas, TXPosted by
The Dallasite

Check out these homes on the Dallas market now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: This turn key property is everything you've been looking for! Vaulted ceilings, large picture windows, natural light, open floor plan with stainless steel appliances,
Dallas, TXPosted by
The Dallasite

Local price review shows diesel prices around Dallas

(DALLAS, TX) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.88 in the greater Dallas area, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Dallas area on Tuesday, found that QuikTrip at 1500 N Westmoreland Rdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.61 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Shell at 2324 Mckinney Ave, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.49.
Dallas, TXPosted by
The Dallasite

Dallas calendar: Events coming up

1. Period Day Rally; 2. Grand Prairie, Texas Marines 246th Marine Corps Birthday Ball; 3. You Can Live Again Awards Gala; 4. Heroes In Heels: Women's Conference - Dallas, TX; 5. [Hybrid Event] Curator Sarah Thompson on Hokusai at MFA Boston;
Dallas, TXPosted by
The Dallasite

Dallas Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Dallas: Monday, August 30: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Tuesday, August 31: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Wednesday, September 1: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Thursday, September 2: Sunny during the
Dallas, TXPosted by
The Dallasite

Take a look at these homes for sale in Dallas

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Spacious remodeled condo with two big bedrooms and a perfect floor plan for families. Convenient access to i635 and the Dallas tollways. Shopping centers
Dallas, TXPosted by
The Dallasite

Top Dallas news stories

(DALLAS, TX) What’s going on in Dallas? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today. We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
Dallas, TXPosted by
The Dallasite

Dallas diesel prices: Comparison shows where to save $0.81 per gallon

(DALLAS, TX) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.81 in the greater Dallas area, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Dallas area on Tuesday, found that QuikTrip at 1500 N Westmoreland Rdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.68 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Shell at 2324 Mckinney Ave, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.49.
Dallas, TXPosted by
The Dallasite

Live events coming up in Dallas

1. Sunday Supper Concert Series with Iris Dement; 2. "Noche de Luz" Hybrid Reception 2021; 3. Met Saturdays at Opera; 4. Austin 3-in-1: Microblading, Microshading & Lip Blush; 5. Haywire's Live Music Happy Hour Kick-Off;
Dallas, TXPosted by
The Dallasite

Dallas is in for a sunny Tuesday — jump on it!

(DALLAS, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Dallas. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Dallas, TXPosted by
The Dallasite

These Dallas companies are looking for workers to start immediately

These companies in Dallas are looking for people who can start immediately: 1. 100% Remote Bilingual Customer Service Representative; 2. Remote Customer Service Representative; 3. REMOTE Customer Service Representative; 4. Customer Support Representative (Remote); 5. Inbound Customer Service Representative; 6. Customer Service Representative - Work from Home; 7. Remote
Dallas, TXPosted by
The Dallasite

Job alert: These jobs are open in Dallas

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Dallas: 1. Commercial Lines Insurance Regional Sales Account Executive; 2. CDL A Local Dry Bulk Owner Operator Truck Driver; 3. Account Executive SaaS; 4. Database Manager / CMMS Account Manager; 5. Community Center Supervisor; 6.

Comments / 0

Community Policy