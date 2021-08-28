Atlanta gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $1.44 per gallon

(ATLANTA, GA) According to Atlanta gas price data, you could be saving up to $1.44 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at UFO at 340 Whitehall St Sw. Regular there was listed at $2.25 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.69 at BP at 610 Spring St Nw, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.12 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

UFO 340 Whitehall St Sw, Atlanta

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.25 $ -- $ -- $ --

Mobil 1912 Candler Rd, Decatur

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.86 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.91 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 3364 Glenwood Rd, Decatur

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.88 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.93 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 1539 Piedmont Ave Ne, Atlanta

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ 3.36 $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.96 $ -- $ -- $ --

Texaco 2315 Glenwood Ave Se, Atlanta

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ 3.29 $ 3.79 $ 2.99 card card $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.89 $ 3.09

Shell 374 Cleveland Ave Sw, Atlanta

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.