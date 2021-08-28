Cancel
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $1.44 per gallon

ATL Daily
ATL Daily
 7 days ago
(ATLANTA, GA) According to Atlanta gas price data, you could be saving up to $1.44 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at UFO at 340 Whitehall St Sw. Regular there was listed at $2.25 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.69 at BP at 610 Spring St Nw, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.12 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

UFO

340 Whitehall St Sw, Atlanta
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.25
$--
$--
$--

Mobil

1912 Candler Rd, Decatur
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.86
$--
$--
$--
card
card$2.91
$--
$--
$--

Chevron

3364 Glenwood Rd, Decatur
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.88
$--
$--
$--
card
card$2.93
$--
$--
$--

Shell

1539 Piedmont Ave Ne, Atlanta
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.89
$3.36
$--
$--
card
card$2.96
$--
$--
$--

Texaco

2315 Glenwood Ave Se, Atlanta
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.89
$3.29
$3.79
$2.99
card
card$2.99
$3.39
$3.89
$3.09

Shell

374 Cleveland Ave Sw, Atlanta
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.89
$--
$--
$--
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ATL Daily

ATL Daily

With ATL Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

