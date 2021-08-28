Cancel
Alameda, CA

Alameda gas at $3.79 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

The Alameda Daily
 7 days ago
(ALAMEDA, CA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Alameda area offering savings of $1.10 per gallon.

Costco at 1900 Davis St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.79 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 29 Wildwood Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.89.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Alameda area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $4.45 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Costco

1900 Davis St, San Leandro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.79
$--
$4.09
$--

Royal

10151 International Blvd, Oakland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.87
$4.07
$4.17
$--

ARCO

9800 International Blvd, Oakland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.89
$4.19
$4.19
$4.49

GO! GAS & Food

720 High St, Oakland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.99
$4.19
$--
$--
card
card$4.09
$4.29
$4.39
$--

ARCO

566 Hegenberger Rd, Oakland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.99
$4.19
$4.39
$--
card
card$4.05
$4.25
$4.45
$--

GO! GAS & Food

2240 Mountain Blvd, Oakland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.99
$4.29
$4.39
$--
card
card$4.09
$4.39
$4.49
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

