Alameda gas at $3.79 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town
(ALAMEDA, CA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Alameda area offering savings of $1.10 per gallon.
Costco at 1900 Davis St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.79 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 29 Wildwood Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.89.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Alameda area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $4.45 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.79
$--
$4.09
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.87
$4.07
$4.17
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.89
$4.19
$4.19
$4.49
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.99
$4.19
$--
$--
|card
card$4.09
$4.29
$4.39
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.99
$4.19
$4.39
$--
|card
card$4.05
$4.25
$4.45
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.99
$4.29
$4.39
$--
|card
card$4.09
$4.39
$4.49
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
