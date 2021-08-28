Gas savings: The cheapest station in Pacifica

(PACIFICA, CA) Gas prices vary across in the Pacifica area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.90 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Costco at 1600 El Camino Real. Regular there was listed at $4.09 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.99 at Valero at 310 San Bruno Ave E, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $4.52 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Costco 1600 El Camino Real, South San Francisco

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.09 $ -- $ 4.39 $ --

Costco 451 S Airport Blvd, South San Francisco

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.09 $ -- $ 4.39 $ --

ARCO 1 Rollins Rd, Millbrae

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.13 $ 4.33 $ 4.53 $ 4.29 card card $ 4.19 $ 4.39 $ 4.59 $ 4.39

San Bruno Gas 401 San Mateo Ave, San Bruno

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.19 $ 4.35 $ 4.45 $ -- card card $ 4.29 $ 4.45 $ 4.55 $ --

Speedway 501 Serramonte Blvd, Daly City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.25 $ 4.45 $ 4.55 $ 4.39 card card $ 4.35 $ 4.55 $ 4.65 $ 4.49

Speedway 2195 Junipero Serra Blvd, Daly City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.25 $ 4.45 $ 4.55 $ 4.35 card card $ 4.35 $ 4.55 $ 4.65 $ 4.45

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.