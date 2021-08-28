Cancel
Pacifica, CA

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Pacifica

Posted by 
The Pacifica Post
 7 days ago
(PACIFICA, CA) Gas prices vary across in the Pacifica area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.90 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Costco at 1600 El Camino Real. Regular there was listed at $4.09 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.99 at Valero at 310 San Bruno Ave E, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $4.52 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Costco

1600 El Camino Real, South San Francisco
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.09
$--
$4.39
$--

Costco

451 S Airport Blvd, South San Francisco
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.09
$--
$4.39
$--

ARCO

1 Rollins Rd, Millbrae
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.13
$4.33
$4.53
$4.29
card
card$4.19
$4.39
$4.59
$4.39

San Bruno Gas

401 San Mateo Ave, San Bruno
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.19
$4.35
$4.45
$--
card
card$4.29
$4.45
$4.55
$--

Speedway

501 Serramonte Blvd, Daly City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.25
$4.45
$4.55
$4.39
card
card$4.35
$4.55
$4.65
$4.49

Speedway

2195 Junipero Serra Blvd, Daly City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.25
$4.45
$4.55
$4.35
card
card$4.35
$4.55
$4.65
$4.45

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With The Pacifica Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

