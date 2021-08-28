Here’s the cheapest gas in Half Moon Bay Saturday

(HALF MOON BAY, CA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Half Moon Bay area offering savings of $0.30 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at InterState Gasoline at 501 Kelly Ave. Regular there was listed at $4.19 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.49 at Texaco at 201 San Mateo Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $4.37 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

InterState Gasoline 501 Kelly Ave, Half Moon Bay

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.19 $ 4.39 $ 4.59 $ -- card card $ 4.26 $ 4.46 $ 4.66 $ --

Alliance 120 San Mateo Rd, Half Moon Bay

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.29 $ 4.49 $ 4.69 $ 4.49 card card $ 4.39 $ 4.59 $ 4.79 $ 4.59

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.