Half Moon Bay, CA

Here’s the cheapest gas in Half Moon Bay Saturday

HMB Local Updates
 7 days ago
(HALF MOON BAY, CA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Half Moon Bay area offering savings of $0.30 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at InterState Gasoline at 501 Kelly Ave. Regular there was listed at $4.19 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.49 at Texaco at 201 San Mateo Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $4.37 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

InterState Gasoline

501 Kelly Ave, Half Moon Bay
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.19
$4.39
$4.59
$--
card
card$4.26
$4.46
$4.66
$--

Alliance

120 San Mateo Rd, Half Moon Bay
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.29
$4.49
$4.69
$4.49
card
card$4.39
$4.59
$4.79
$4.59

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

With HMB Local Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Half Moon Bay, CA
HMB Local Updates

Half Moon Bay diesel prices: Comparison shows cheapest station saves $0.10

(HALF MOON BAY, CA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.10 in the greater Half Moon Bay area, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Half Moon Bay area on Tuesday, found that Alliance at 120 San Mateo Rdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $4.49 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Alliance at 120 San Mateo Rd, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.59.
HMB Local Updates

Daily Weather Forecast For Half Moon Bay

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Half Moon Bay: Saturday, September 4: Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight; Sunday, September 5: Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight; Monday, September 6: Mostly cloudy during the day; while cloudy
Half Moon Bay, CA
HMB Local Updates

Half Moon Bay gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.40 per gallon

(HALF MOON BAY, CA) Gas prices vary across in the Half Moon Bay area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.40 per gallon. Easy Mart at 61 Ave Alhambra was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $4.29 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Texaco at 201 San Mateo Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.69.
Half Moon Bay, CA
HMB Local Updates

House-hunt Half Moon Bay: What’s on the market

(HALF MOON BAY, CA) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts. Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

