Milpitas gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area
(MILPITAS, CA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Milpitas area offering savings of $1.18 per gallon.
Gas & Shop at 1590 Mckee Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.81 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 3751 Lafayette St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.99.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Milpitas area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $4.39 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.81
$4.68
$4.79
$4.59
|card
card$3.87
$4.74
$4.85
$4.65
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.84
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$3.94
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.89
$--
$4.19
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.89
$4.09
$4.29
$--
|card
card$3.99
$4.19
$4.39
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.89
$4.68
$4.79
$4.49
|card
card$3.95
$4.74
$4.85
$4.55
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.89
$--
$4.09
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
