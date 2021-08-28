Cancel
Milpitas, CA

Milpitas gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

The Milpitas Dispatch
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BbxRi_0bfkCPuo00

(MILPITAS, CA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Milpitas area offering savings of $1.18 per gallon.

Gas & Shop at 1590 Mckee Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.81 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 3751 Lafayette St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.99.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Milpitas area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $4.39 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Gas & Shop

1590 Mckee Rd, San Jose
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.81
$4.68
$4.79
$4.59
card
card$3.87
$4.74
$4.85
$4.65

Moe's Stop

1604 Mckee Rd, San Jose
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.84
$--
$--
$--
card
card$3.94
$--
$--
$--

Costco

1709 Automation Pkwy, San Jose
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.89
$--
$4.19
$--

Excel Gas & Mart

1120 N 1St St, San Jose
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.89
$4.09
$4.29
$--
card
card$3.99
$4.19
$4.39
$--

Gas & Shop

1655 Mckee Rd, San Jose
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.89
$4.68
$4.79
$4.49
card
card$3.95
$4.74
$4.85
$4.55

Costco

1601 Coleman Ave, Santa Clara
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.89
$--
$4.09
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

The Milpitas Dispatch

The Milpitas Dispatch

Milpitas, CA
391
Followers
463
Post
46K+
Views
ABOUT

With The Milpitas Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Milpitas, CAPosted by
The Milpitas Dispatch

Survey of Milpitas diesel prices reveals $0.69 savings at cheapest station

(MILPITAS, CA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.69 if you’re buying diesel in Milpitas, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater Milpitas area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $4.06, at City Gas Milpitas at 10 N Main St. By comparison, the most expensive was $4.75, listed at Valero at 2181 Laurelwood Rd.
Milpitas, CAPosted by
The Milpitas Dispatch

Top homes for sale in Milpitas

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Desirable, like-new townhouse located in the highly-rated Mabel Mattos Elementary School and conveniently located near the new BART station, VTA, Great Mall and top-tech
Milpitas, CAPosted by
The Milpitas Dispatch

Milpitas gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $1.15 per gallon

(MILPITAS, CA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Milpitas area offering savings of $1.15 per gallon. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Gas & Shop at 1590 Mckee Rd. Regular there was listed at $3.84 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.99 at Shell at 3751 Lafayette St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Milpitas, CAPosted by
The Milpitas Dispatch

Survey pinpoints Milpitas's cheapest diesel

(MILPITAS, CA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.73 if you’re buying diesel in Milpitas, according to a recent price survey. The title of cheapest station in the Milpitas area went to City Gas Milpitas at 10 N Main St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $4.06 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $4.79, at Shell at 2698 Mckee Rd, the survey found:

