Milpitas gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(MILPITAS, CA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Milpitas area offering savings of $1.18 per gallon.

Gas & Shop at 1590 Mckee Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.81 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 3751 Lafayette St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.99.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Milpitas area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $4.39 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Gas & Shop 1590 Mckee Rd, San Jose

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.81 $ 4.68 $ 4.79 $ 4.59 card card $ 3.87 $ 4.74 $ 4.85 $ 4.65

Moe's Stop 1604 Mckee Rd, San Jose

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.84 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.94 $ -- $ -- $ --

Costco 1709 Automation Pkwy, San Jose

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.89 $ -- $ 4.19 $ --

Excel Gas & Mart 1120 N 1St St, San Jose

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ 4.29 $ -- card card $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ 4.39 $ --

Gas & Shop 1655 Mckee Rd, San Jose

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.89 $ 4.68 $ 4.79 $ 4.49 card card $ 3.95 $ 4.74 $ 4.85 $ 4.55

Costco 1601 Coleman Ave, Santa Clara

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.89 $ -- $ 4.09 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.