Save $1.05 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Saratoga

(SARATOGA, CA) Gas prices vary across in the Saratoga area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $1.05 per gallon.

Moe's Stop at 1948 Camden Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.84 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Valero at 255 Los Gatos Saratoga Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.89.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Saratoga area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $4.46 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Moe's Stop 1948 Camden Ave, San Jose

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.84 $ 4.04 $ 4.14 $ 3.99 card card $ 3.94 $ 4.14 $ 4.24 $ 4.09

Homestead Car Wash & Gas 3500 Homestead Rd, Santa Clara

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.99 $ 4.15 $ 4.29 $ 3.99

Alliance 1296 Sunnyvale Saratoga Rd, Sunnyvale

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ 4.39 $ 4.45 card card $ 4.05 $ 4.25 $ 4.45 $ 4.55

Union Gas 2708 Union Ave, San Jose

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.09 $ 4.29 $ 4.39 $ 4.19

ARCO 1697 S Wolfe Rd, Sunnyvale

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.09 $ 4.29 $ 4.39 $ 4.39 card card $ 4.17 $ 4.37 $ 4.47 $ 4.49

US Pro 3595 Benton St, Santa Clara

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.09 $ 4.29 $ 4.43 $ 4.15

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:37 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.