Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saratoga, CA

Save $1.05 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Saratoga

Posted by 
The Saratoga Post
The Saratoga Post
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bLWEQ_0bfkCOHJ00

(SARATOGA, CA) Gas prices vary across in the Saratoga area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $1.05 per gallon.

Moe's Stop at 1948 Camden Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.84 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Valero at 255 Los Gatos Saratoga Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.89.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Saratoga area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $4.46 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Moe's Stop

1948 Camden Ave, San Jose
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.84
$4.04
$4.14
$3.99
card
card$3.94
$4.14
$4.24
$4.09

Homestead Car Wash & Gas

3500 Homestead Rd, Santa Clara
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.99
$4.15
$4.29
$3.99

Alliance

1296 Sunnyvale Saratoga Rd, Sunnyvale
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.99
$4.19
$4.39
$4.45
card
card$4.05
$4.25
$4.45
$4.55

Union Gas

2708 Union Ave, San Jose
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.09
$4.29
$4.39
$4.19

ARCO

1697 S Wolfe Rd, Sunnyvale
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.09
$4.29
$4.39
$4.39
card
card$4.17
$4.37
$4.47
$4.49

US Pro

3595 Benton St, Santa Clara
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.09
$4.29
$4.43
$4.15

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:37 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
The Saratoga Post

The Saratoga Post

Saratoga, CA
247
Followers
452
Post
41K+
Views
ABOUT

With The Saratoga Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saratoga, CA
Local
California Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
Saratoga, CAPosted by
The Saratoga Post

Top homes for sale in Saratoga

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Cozy cottage enjoying a secluded setting on a private road in the redwoods, yet close to the heart of the Summit area. Open floor
Saratoga, CAPosted by
The Saratoga Post

Check out these homes for sale in Saratoga now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Silicon Valley Lifestyle in this this updated Santa Clara Townhome! Spacious floorplan boasting 1256 sf with a huge backyard in a resort-like community! Nestled

Comments / 0

Community Policy