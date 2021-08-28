Save up to $0.90 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Newark

(NEWARK, CA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Newark area offering savings of $0.90 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at National at 33365 Mission Blvd. Regular there was listed at $3.89 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.79 at Chevron at 31889 Alvarado Blvd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Newark area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $4.46 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

National 33365 Mission Blvd, Union City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ 4.19 $ --

ABE 33090 Mission Blvd, Union City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ 4.29 $ 4.25

Costco 43621 Pacific Commons Blvd, Fremont

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.05 $ -- $ 4.35 $ --

Fremont Gas & Food 43250 Grimmer Blvd, Fremont

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.13 $ 4.33 $ 4.53 $ 4.09 card card $ 4.19 $ 4.39 $ 4.59 $ 4.15

ARCO 43500 Grimmer Blvd, Fremont

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.19 $ 4.39 $ 4.59 $ --

76 35550 Fremont Blvd, Fremont

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.24 $ 4.44 $ 4.54 $ 4.24 card card $ 4.31 $ 4.51 $ 4.61 $ 4.31

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.