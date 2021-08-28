Cancel
Newark, CA

Save up to $0.90 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Newark

Posted by 
East Bay News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AYn2j_0bfkCNOa00

(NEWARK, CA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Newark area offering savings of $0.90 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at National at 33365 Mission Blvd. Regular there was listed at $3.89 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.79 at Chevron at 31889 Alvarado Blvd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Newark area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $4.46 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

National

33365 Mission Blvd, Union City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.89
$4.09
$4.19
$--

ABE

33090 Mission Blvd, Union City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.89
$4.09
$4.29
$4.25

Costco

43621 Pacific Commons Blvd, Fremont
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.05
$--
$4.35
$--

Fremont Gas & Food

43250 Grimmer Blvd, Fremont
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.13
$4.33
$4.53
$4.09
card
card$4.19
$4.39
$4.59
$4.15

ARCO

43500 Grimmer Blvd, Fremont
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.19
$4.39
$4.59
$--

76

35550 Fremont Blvd, Fremont
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.24
$4.44
$4.54
$4.24
card
card$4.31
$4.51
$4.61
$4.31

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

