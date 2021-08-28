Here’s the cheapest gas in San Mateo Saturday

(SAN MATEO, CA) Depending on where you fill up in San Mateo, you could be saving up to $0.96 per gallon on gas.

ARCO at 1950 S Delaware St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.93 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 195 El Camino Real, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.89.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater San Mateo area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $4.46 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

ARCO 1950 S Delaware St, San Mateo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.93 $ 4.15 $ 4.25 $ 4.25 card card $ 4.05 $ 4.25 $ 4.35 $ 4.31

A&A Gas 1100 Broadway, Burlingame

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.09 $ 4.39 $ 4.49 $ 4.19 card card $ 4.19 $ 4.49 $ 4.59 $ 4.29

A&A Gas 907 Holly St, San Carlos

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.09 $ 4.29 $ 4.39 $ 4.19 card card $ 4.19 $ 4.39 $ 4.49 $ 4.29

Exxon 404 19Th Ave, San Mateo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ 4.39 $ 4.45 $ 4.27 card card $ 4.11 $ 4.47 $ 4.57 $ 4.41

ARCO 1 Rollins Rd, Millbrae

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.13 $ 4.33 $ 4.53 $ 4.29 card card $ 4.19 $ 4.39 $ 4.59 $ 4.39

Exxon 335 S Norfolk St, San Mateo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.19 $ 4.39 $ 4.49 $ -- card card $ 4.29 $ 4.49 $ 4.59 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.