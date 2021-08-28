Los Altos gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(LOS ALTOS, CA) Gas prices vary across in the Los Altos area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $1.70 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Diamond Gas & Mart at 789 E Evelyn Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.79 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 3600 Alameda De Las Pulgas, where a gallon of regular was selling for $5.49.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $4.53 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Diamond Gas & Mart 789 E Evelyn Ave, Mountain View

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.79 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Palo Alto Gas & Smog 835 San Antonio Rd, Palo Alto

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.99 $ 4.09 $ 4.19 $ -- card card $ 4.09 $ 4.19 $ 4.29 $ --

ARCO 1040 Sunnyvale Saratoga Rd, Sunnyvale

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ 4.39 $ -- card card $ 4.05 $ 4.25 $ 4.45 $ --

Alliance 1296 Sunnyvale Saratoga Rd, Sunnyvale

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ 4.39 $ 4.45 card card $ 4.05 $ 4.25 $ 4.45 $ 4.55

National 603 Old San Francisco Rd, Sunnyvale

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ 4.29 $ 4.19

ARCO 988 N San Antonio Rd, Los Altos

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.09 $ 4.29 $ 4.39 $ 4.33

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.