Los Altos, CA

Los Altos gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

Los Altos Town Dispatch
 7 days ago
(LOS ALTOS, CA) Gas prices vary across in the Los Altos area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $1.70 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Diamond Gas & Mart at 789 E Evelyn Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.79 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 3600 Alameda De Las Pulgas, where a gallon of regular was selling for $5.49.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $4.53 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Diamond Gas & Mart

789 E Evelyn Ave, Mountain View
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.79
$--
$--
$--
card
card$3.89
$--
$--
$--

Palo Alto Gas & Smog

835 San Antonio Rd, Palo Alto
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.99
$4.09
$4.19
$--
card
card$4.09
$4.19
$4.29
$--

ARCO

1040 Sunnyvale Saratoga Rd, Sunnyvale
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.99
$4.19
$4.39
$--
card
card$4.05
$4.25
$4.45
$--

Alliance

1296 Sunnyvale Saratoga Rd, Sunnyvale
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.99
$4.19
$4.39
$4.45
card
card$4.05
$4.25
$4.45
$4.55

National

603 Old San Francisco Rd, Sunnyvale
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.99
$4.19
$4.29
$4.19

ARCO

988 N San Antonio Rd, Los Altos
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.09
$4.29
$4.39
$4.33

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Los Altos Town Dispatch

Los Altos Town Dispatch

Los Altos, CA
406
Followers
726
Post
60K+
Views
ABOUT

Stay on track with local breaking news in the communities of Los Altos and Los Altos Hills, including local events, City Hall meetings, food, and art and culture.

