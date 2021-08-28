Los Altos gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area
(LOS ALTOS, CA) Gas prices vary across in the Los Altos area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $1.70 per gallon.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Diamond Gas & Mart at 789 E Evelyn Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.79 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 3600 Alameda De Las Pulgas, where a gallon of regular was selling for $5.49.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $4.53 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.79
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$3.89
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.99
$4.09
$4.19
$--
|card
card$4.09
$4.19
$4.29
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.99
$4.19
$4.39
$--
|card
card$4.05
$4.25
$4.45
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.99
$4.19
$4.39
$4.45
|card
card$4.05
$4.25
$4.45
$4.55
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.99
$4.19
$4.29
$4.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.09
$4.29
$4.39
$4.33
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0