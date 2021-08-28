Cancel
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $1.81 per gallon

Posted by 
Bay Area News Alert
Bay Area News Alert
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fqZJJ_0bfkCJrg00

(SAN FRANCISCO, CA) According to San Francisco gas price data, you could be saving up to $1.81 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Allstars at 2831 Cesar Chavez St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.99 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 598 Bryant St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $5.8.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $4.56.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Allstars

2831 Cesar Chavez St, San Francisco
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.99
$4.19
$4.29
$--
card
card$4.09
$4.29
$4.39
$--

ARCO

1175 Fell St, San Francisco
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.19
$4.35
$4.49
$3.95
card
card$4.25
$4.41
$4.55
$4.05

Speedway Express

3300 Cesar Chavez St, San Francisco
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.19
$4.45
$4.55
$4.39
card
card$4.35
$4.55
$4.65
$4.49

Touchless Car Wash Gasoline

1070 Oak St, San Francisco
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.23
$4.39
$4.53
$--

Gas & Shop

1101 Junipero Serra Blvd, San Francisco
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.23
$4.43
$4.53
$4.32
card
card$4.35
$4.53
$4.63
$4.42

Chevron

1601 Mission St, San Francisco
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.25
$4.45
$4.83
$--
card
card$4.73
$4.89
$5.03
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

