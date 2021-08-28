Cancel
Jaguars trade QB Gardner Minshew to Eagles

Florida Times-Union
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Minshew Magic era officially ended in Jacksonville on Saturday when the Jaguars traded quarterback Gardner Minshew to the Philadelphia Eagles for a 2022 conditional sixth-round pick, the franchise announced. Sources confirmed that Minshew requested a trade to have a better shot at competing for a starting job. Lawrence is...

www.jacksonville.com

