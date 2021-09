The Whiteboard is The Step Back’s daily basketball newsletter, covering the NBA, WNBA and. more. Subscribe here to get it delivered to you via email each morning. The biggest recent NBA news is Rajon Rondo signing with the Lakers to fill their final roster spot. That is to say, there’s not much going on right now. Which, of course, means it’s ranking season — filling the void in the absence of any real news with arbitrary, qualitative lists. Our big collaborative ranking project, the 25-under-25, will be coming in a few weeks but I’m messing around with some positional rankings here in The Whiteboard.