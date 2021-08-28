Cancel
Valley Milk Simply Bottled raw milk quarantined due to Campylobacter

By Josh Fensterbush
foodpoisonjournal.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRaw goat milk produced and packaged by Valley Milk Simply Bottled of Stanislaus County is the subject of a statewide recall and quarantine order announced by California State Veterinarian Dr. Annette Jones. The quarantine order came following the confirmed detection of the bacteria Campylobacter jejuni in the farm’s packaged raw whole goat milk sampled and tested by the California Department of Food and Agriculture.

