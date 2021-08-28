At The Kabul Airport, Evacuation Flights Forge Ahead Even As Another Attack Is Feared

The U.S. government evacuated at least 120,000 people from Afghanistan before its withdrawal from the country Tuesday. For those Afghans, getting on the planes was a massive relief. But where did they land? How do they begin to imagine their next steps in countries many have never seen before? Many of those evacuees are being processed at the giant U.S. air base in Ramstein, Germany. Our Berlin correspondent Rob Schmitz joins us now. Hey, Rob.