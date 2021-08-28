Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Columbia, SC

USC police warn of fentanyl-laced drugs as students return to campus

WLTX.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBIA, S.C. — The University of South Carolina Police Department says it has discovered fentanyl-laced drugs and is worried some students may be in danger as a result. The department issued a warning on Friday explaining that their department and other law enforcement agencies have seized heroin and other illegal drugs that have been laced with the substance, which is roughly 100 times more potent than morphine.

www.wltx.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, SC
Crime & Safety
Columbia, SC
Education
City
Columbia, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illegal Drugs#Usc#Police#Prescription Drugs#Dea#Adderall#Uscpd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Education
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Hurricane Ida toll rises with more nursing home deaths in Louisiana

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Hurricane Ida's death toll rose on Saturday, nearly a week after making landfall in Louisiana, with two more evacuated nursing home residents among the confirmed dead, authorities said. Northeastern states started the Labor Day holiday weekend digging through debris left by the deadly deluge that killed...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden to visit all three sites of Sept. 11 attacks -White House

WASHINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will visit all three sites of the Sept. 11, 2001, hijacking attacks next week to honor the nearly 3,000 people killed and mark the 20th anniversary of the most lethal terrorist assault on U.S. soil, the White House said. On Saturday,...
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.

Comments / 0

Community Policy