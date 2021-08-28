USC police warn of fentanyl-laced drugs as students return to campus
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The University of South Carolina Police Department says it has discovered fentanyl-laced drugs and is worried some students may be in danger as a result. The department issued a warning on Friday explaining that their department and other law enforcement agencies have seized heroin and other illegal drugs that have been laced with the substance, which is roughly 100 times more potent than morphine.www.wltx.com
