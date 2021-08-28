Ohio State football: Buckeyes RB TreVeyon Henderson gets high praise from Kirk Herbstreit

Kirk Herbstreit is high on Miami Hurricanes QB D’Eriq King heading into the 2021 season. “He could be the face of the sport this year,” Herbstreit recently said on the Tobin and Leroy Show on 790 The Ticket, per 247Sports. “He is everything that is right about the game. I feel like because he has solidified that position at quarterback, it not only impacts the offense, but also the defense and the belief of an entire team that we can win this game today.”