Ohio State football: Buckeyes RB TreVeyon Henderson gets high praise from Kirk Herbstreit

By Brad Crawford
247Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Ohio State's season opener draws closer, the conversation is heating up surrounding five-star freshman TreVeyon Henderson, who expects to get a ton of run this season alongside Master Teague in a talented backfield for the Buckeyes. Based on what he is hearing from fall practice, ESPN College GameDay analyst Kirk Herbstreit believes Henderson will be one of the Big Ten's top players this fall.

