17-year-old Williamsville girl dies after driver crashes car into her bicycle

Amherst police say a 17-year-old girl is dead after a driver crashed his car into her bicycle on Maple Road in Williamsville.

Investigators say Gurjot Kaur was riding her bicycle on Maple Road and Troy Del Way in Williamsville the afternoon of August 16 when a 65-year-old Tonawanda man crashed his car into her.

Kaur was sent to Erie County Medical Center for a head injury, dying from her injury on Wednesday, August 25.

Police say the accident is under investigation and no charges are being filed at this time.