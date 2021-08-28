Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Stop Losing Veggies to the Flames of Regret With Grill Baskets

By Josie Rhodes Cook
Posted by 
Wide Open Eats
Wide Open Eats
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We've all been there. You're preparing a great outdoor dinner on the grill. The meat is taken care of, but the veggies remain. After all, you can't have a meal without a few sides. The asparagus is coming along nicely, but you lose about half of it to the flames of your cookout. The same thing happens with the squash. You have dinner, but at what cost? You only really need a grill and a few tools to cook on a BBQ, but it's good to have some other accessories if you're serious about grilling. One of the tools you should consider using is a grill basket. Baskets such as stainless steel grill baskets, non-stick grill baskets, vegetable grill baskets, fish grilling baskets, and more can make the perfect addition to your deluxe grilling setup. But what are they, and how can you use them?

www.wideopeneats.com

Comments / 0

Wide Open Eats

Wide Open Eats

Dallas, TX
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Wide Open Eats celebrates honest home cooks that make the most of what they have, covering food of every kind and regional style. Our virtual kitchen ranges from the farmhouse sink to the backwoods campfire. Featuring all things food and drink, from original recipes to thoughtful food and product reviews, we're here for the home cooks because we are them, too.

 https://www.wideopeneats.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weber Grill#Grilling#Fish#Red Meat#Food Drink#Instagram#Bbq#Grillaholics#Yukon Glory
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Nearly 23% Think This Is The Worst Brand Of Peanut Butter

Peanut butter is not only delicious, it's also incredibly versatile. What other food works well in sandwiches, oatmeal, milkshakes, savory sauces, and with apple slices? According to Eat This, Not That!, peanut butter was originally created for those who didn't have teeth. No kidding! The soft, creamy spread was easy to eat and a good source of protein for many.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

The Genius Way You Should Try Cooking Spam

Whether you're someone that grew up eating Spam or whether you've simply seen the can on grocery store shelves for years and just always walked right past it, Spam is an ingredient that is surprisingly versatile. It's been around since 1937, and can be incorporated into a wide variety of dishes. You can create Spam fries, slice it atop a bowl of ramen or nestled into a breakfast sandwich, or even mixed into a bowl of fried rice. While you may be wary of cooking with canned meat, the reality is you can easily and effectively substitute Spam for other proteins in a huge variety of dishes.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

40% Agree This Is The Worst Brand Of Mayonnaise

When it comes to condiments, people tend to be passionate about their choice, whether it be the nostalgic variety always on hand throughout their childhood, or an even better option they discovered later in life. Mayonnaise, the creamy spread consisting of egg, oil, and an acid emulsified together, is no exception.
Cook County, ILPosted by
30Seconds

Simple Amish Casserole Recipe: This 6-Ingredient Cheesy Amish Ground Beef Casserole Is Serious Comfort Food

With just six ingredients, this hearty Amish ground beef casserole recipe is a surefire winner for dinner. Amish food reflects influences of Swiss and German heritage, agrarian society and keeping to tradition. Creating and cooking filling meals is a hallmark of the Amish, so if you're in the need of serious comfort food, this simple Amish casserole recipe is sure to please.
RecipesMartinsville Reporter-Times

Nothing beats a good recipe for slow cooked barbecue chicken wings

The blistering heat outside doesn't have to come inside, and I have a recipe that will be delicious and still keep your house cool. The slow cooker barbecue chicken wings are a must for a get together. You aren't skimping on taste and you'll impress your friends and family with an authentic home cooked barbecue experience.
Recipesthejacksonpress.org

Garlic Butter Pork Chops

Tired of dry and flavorless pork chops? Us, too. These Garlic Butter Pork Chops are full of flavor and freshness! Pair with your favorite sides for a hearty, easy, tasty meal any night of the week. Directions. Step 1. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F. Season the pork chops...
RecipesPosted by
Taste Of Home

How to Make a Tomato Sandwich Like a True Southerner

If you grew up in the South, chances are you’ve heard of a tomato sandwich. When I asked my friends and family about them, I’ve never received more passionate answers regarding a sandwich. They are loved and cherished by many! When brought up, expect a story about how their grandma...
knuj.net

Hobo Dinner Foil Packets (Hamburger & Potato)

Hobo Dinner Foil Packets are so simple to make and everyone raves about them! Comforting veggies including potatoes, carrots, and onions are topped with a seasoned hamburger patty and grilled or baked to tender perfection. Ingredients. 1 pound lean ground beef. 1 package dry onion soup mix. 4 small potatoes...
Recipesleitesculinaria.com

13 Labor Day Recipes

This post may contain affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy. It’s nearly here–Labor Day. That last hurrah for the summer, before the days start to lose their sun-drenched glory. And by Labor Day, you might’ve had your fill of burgers and dogs, right? We’ve gathered up a list of other delish options for grilling and eating during those dog days. You know what we always say–make Frosé while the sun shines, darling.
Recipesfitfoodiefinds.com

Incredible Oven Baked Ribs

Learn how to make ribs in the oven! First, dry rub your ribs, then bake them to perfection, and finally slather them with a delicious BBQ sauce. This oven baked ribs recipe is seriously the best on the internet. Your ribs will turn out so tender and the flavors are unreal all thanks to a dry rub and bbq sauce.
Recipesknuj.net

Creamy Reuben Casserole

This Reuben casserole dish is great to serve at a potluck or any time. It features corned beef, sauerkraut and other ingredients that make Reuben sandwiches so popular. 1 can (14 ounces) sauerkraut, rinsed and well drained. 1-1/4 cups chopped cooked corned beef. 1 cup sour cream. 1 small onion,...
Food & DrinksPosted by
EatThis

The #1 Best Rotisserie Chicken to Buy, Says Dietitian

If you're in a pinch and don't have time to cook an entire bird for your family or friends, a rotisserie chicken is both a convenient and inexpensive way to get protein on the table. However, like any prepared food, there are a few potential downsides, depending on where you're...
Kidsromper.com

21 Toddler Lunch Ideas They’ll Actually Be Excited To Eat

Packing a successful lunch box for your toddler — one that they’ll actually eat and not immediately deny — can be a lot harder than it sounds. Sure, in theory they should love a carefully prepared peanut butter and jelly sandwich and side of raspberries, but in reality? One day they’re into PB&Js and the next day they don’t even want to look at them, let alone try a bite. If you’re struggling for ideas, these fun toddler lunch box ideas are so adorable and unique that they *should* pique your little one’s interest.
Recipeseatwell101.com

8 Easy Chicken Sheet Pan Dinners

Chicken Sheet Pan Recipes – Easy to assemble and a breeze to clean up, these sheet pan chicken dinners will become your family’s new favorite. From roasted garlic chicken and asparagus to baked sheet pan chicken and sweet potato, there is always something you’ll like. Enjoy!. Chicken Sheet Pan Recipes:...
RecipesPosted by
Taste Of Home

We Tried to Grill a Sunflower Head—and We Have No Regrets

Since blowing up on Facebook last summer, this unusual summertime snack has had the internet divided. Videos of people harvesting large sunflower heads, brushing off the buds and tossing them right on the grill have garnered reactions from people either eager to try it or shooting it down as grassy health food.

Comments / 0

Community Policy