Stop Losing Veggies to the Flames of Regret With Grill Baskets

We've all been there. You're preparing a great outdoor dinner on the grill. The meat is taken care of, but the veggies remain. After all, you can't have a meal without a few sides. The asparagus is coming along nicely, but you lose about half of it to the flames of your cookout. The same thing happens with the squash. You have dinner, but at what cost? You only really need a grill and a few tools to cook on a BBQ, but it's good to have some other accessories if you're serious about grilling. One of the tools you should consider using is a grill basket. Baskets such as stainless steel grill baskets, non-stick grill baskets, vegetable grill baskets, fish grilling baskets, and more can make the perfect addition to your deluxe grilling setup. But what are they, and how can you use them?