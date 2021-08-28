Cancel
MLB roundup: Yasmani Grandal propels Chicago White Sox to 17-13 win

By Sportsnaut
 7 days ago

Yasmani Grandal went 4-for-6 with a double, two homers and eight RBIs in his first game back from the injured list, and the Chicago White Sox stormed to a 17-13 win over the visiting Chicago Cubs on Friday night.

Grandal hit a pair of three-run shots and tied the single-game franchise record for RBIs, leading the White Sox back from a 6-0 deficit. Jose Abreu, Yoan Moncada and Eloy Jimenez added two RBIs apiece to help the White Sox improve to 4-0 against the Cubs this season.

Patrick Wisdom homered twice for the Cubs. Michael Hermosillo and Ian Happ added one homer apiece.

White Sox right-hander Reynaldo Lopez (3-1) pitched five no-hit innings and struck out seven. He provided a steadying influence out of the bullpen after a rough start from left-hander Dallas Keuchel, who gave up six runs (five earned) on seven hits in one-plus innings.

Yankees 8, A’s 2

Gerrit Cole pitched six shutout innings and New York used four home runs to extend its winning streak to 13 games with a victory at Oakland.

Giancarlo Stanton and Luke Voit gave the Yankees a lead they never relinquished with solo home runs in the fourth, and Aaron Judge added a three-run blast an inning later.

Cole pitched around six hits and two walks while striking out nine. New York equaled its longest winning streak since a 13-game run in 1961.

Royals 8, Mariners 7 (12 innings)

Edward Olivares hit a two-run homer with two outs in the top of the 12th inning after Salvador Perez belted another grand slam as Kansas City defeated host Seattle.

Seattle righty Yohan Ramirez (0-2) took the loss after serving up Olivares’ homer. The Mariners scored once in the bottom of the 12th, on a wild pitch and groundout, before right-hander Josh Staumont (3-2) struck out rookie Jarred Kelenic with two runners on to end it.

Perez tied the score at 5-5 in the fourth inning when he became the first Royals player to hit slams in consecutive games. He is the second player to accomplish the feat this year, following the Tampa Bay Rays’ Brett Phillips, who did it earlier this month.

Astros 5, Rangers 4

Michael Brantley had three hits, including a two-run single during a five-run seventh inning, and Houston rallied from four runs down to beat Texas in Arlington, Texas.

Phil Mator (3-0) picked up the win despite allowing two runs on three hits in one inning. Ryan Pressly overcame two singles in the ninth by inducing a game-ending double play for his 20th save to snap Houston’s six-game skid at Texas.

Andy Ibanez hit his sixth homer of the season for the Rangers. Losing pitcher Brett Martin (3-4) surrendered three runs on three hits and a walk in one inning in relief. Texas right-hander Glenn Otto made his major league debut and fired five scoreless innings, giving up two hits without a walk and striking out seven

Rockies 4, Dodgers 2

C.J. Cron continued his hot August by crushing a go-ahead home run in the sixth inning and visiting Colorado earned a victory over Los Angeles.

Charlie Blackmon and Elias Diaz also hit home runs for the Rockies, who won for the seventh time in their past 10 games and earned just their fourth victory over the Dodgers this season in 14 attempts.

Will Smith and Trea Turner hit home runs for the Dodgers, who lost their second consecutive home game after winning the previous eight in a row. It was just the third loss for Los Angeles in its last 19 games overall.

Rays 6, Orioles 3

Mike Zunino hit a three-run homer and visiting Tampa Bay defeated Baltimore for its fifth consecutive win.

Shane McClanahan (9-4) won his fifth straight start for the Rays, who have 25 victories in their past 34 games to become the first American League team to 80 wins. He threw six innings of two-run ball. The Rays beat the Orioles for the 16th time in 17 meetings this year.

Austin Hays and Cedric Mullins each had a homer and a single for Baltimore, which had won two straight after losing 19 in a row.

Braves 6, Giants 5

Jorge Soler highlighted a four-run seventh inning with a three-run homer and host Atlanta came from behind to halt San Francisco’s five-game winning streak.

Soler finished with three hits and three RBIs, and Adam Duvall launched his 28th home run for the Braves. Winning pitcher A.J. Minter (2-4) who worked a scoreless seventh in relief and has not allowed a run in six appearances since he was recalled from Triple-A. Closer Will Smith gave up a solo homer to Wilmer Flores to open the ninth but picked up his 29th save.

Buster Posey hit a two-run homer and Flores had two hits for the Giants. Losing pitcher Tony Watson (5-4) who was charged with three runs in one-third of an inning.

Phillies 7, Diamondbacks 6 (11 innings)

Jean Segura hit a walk-off single to right field to lift host Philadelphia past Arizona and Bryce Harper hit a two-run homer and doubled, while Brad Miller added a two-run, game-tying home run for Philadelphia in the 10th inning.

Ketel Marte socked a two-run homer for Arizona in the top of the 10th after teammate Christian Walker tied the game in the ninth with a two-run blast.

J.T. Realmuto added two hits and two RBIs for the Phillies, who snapped a three-game losing streak. Segura also had two hits. Enyel De Los Santos (1-1) earned the win despite allowing Marte’s homer.

Red Sox 4, Indians 3

Jonathan Arauz belted a three-run homer in the eighth inning to lift visiting Boston to a victory over Cleveland.

After failing to execute a bunt earlier in the at-bat, Arauz deposited a 3-2 fastball from James Karinchak (7-4) over the wall in right field to stake Boston to a 4-3 lead. Arauz’s first homer of the season and second of his career was just the third hit of the game for the Red Sox, who have won four of their last five games.

Jose Ramirez launched a two-run homer and Yu Chang went deep for the third time in as many games for the Indians.

Padres 5, Angels 0

Joe Musgrove pitched a three-hit shutout and Jurickson Profar delivered a two-run triple as San Diego rolled to a victory over Los Angeles in Anaheim, Calif.

Musgrove (9-8) struck out nine and walked two while tossing his second career shutout and complete game. The other occurred April 9 when he tossed the first no-hitter in San Diego history, blanking the Texas Rangers.

Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr. each had two hits for the Padres, who snapped a four-game losing streak and won for just the third time in the past 15 games. Phil Gosselin had two hits for the Angels, who have lost three straight games and six of their past seven.

Cardinals 4, Pirates 3

Tommy Edman homered and drove in three runs as visiting St. Louis squeaked past Pittsburgh.

Harrison Bader added an RBI double and Paul Goldschmidt was a homer shy of hitting for the cycle for the Cardinals, who have won three of five. St. Louis starter J.A. Happ (8-6) pitched 5 2/3 innings, allowing two runs and three hits with three walks and four strikeouts. Alex Reyes pitched a scoreless ninth for his 29th save.

Yoshi Tsutsugo hit an RBI triple and Colin Moran an RBI single for the Pirates, who had won five of seven. Pittsburgh starter Dillon Peters (0-2) gave up three runs and six hits in five innings, with no walks and four strikeouts.

Reds 6, Marlins 0

Wade Miley tossed seven scoreless innings, and Tyler Naquin went 3-for-4 with a homer, leading Cincinnati to a win over host Miami.

Mike Moustakas added a solo homer and an RBI double for the Reds, who recorded seven extra-base hits. The Reds, who are 16-8 when Miley pitches, won for the sixth time in eight games as they continue to lead in the race for the second and final wild-card playoff berth in the National League. Miley (11-4) won his seventh straight decision, allowing six hits and one walk. He also stroked an RBI double, struck out five and lowered his ERA to 2.74.

Miami rookie Zach Thompson (2-6) took the loss, allowing six hits, one walk and five runs (three earned). The Marlins have lost eight of the past nine games started by Thompson.

Tigers 2, Blue Jays 1

Victor Reyes put Detroit ahead with an inside-the-park home run in the eighth inning in a win over visiting Toronto.

Reyes led off the inning against Tim Mayza (4-2). He hit a sinking liner that skipped under the glove of diving center fielder Josh Palacios and bounced to the wall as Reyes circled the bases.

Jeimer Candelario had two doubles and scored a run and Miguel Cabrera added an RBI single for Detroit. Jose Cisnero (3-4) pitched an inning of scoreless relief to collect the win, and Gregory Soto recorded his 16th save. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had two hits and drove in Toronto’s only run.

Nationals 2, Mets 1

Paolo Espino pitched five effective innings, combined with four relievers on a four-hitter and visiting Washington scratched across two runs in the third inning to beat struggling New York after a rain delay of approximately 30 minutes before first pitch.

The Nationals handed New York its 12th loss in 14 games, thanks in large part to Espino (4-4), who allowed one run and three hits after entering the game with a 9.42 ERA in his previous four starts. He set a career high with seven strikeouts, walked none and threw 68 pitches.

Juan Soto and Josh Bell drove in the runs when the Nationals loaded the bases in the third against Rich Hill (6-5). Javier Baez homered for the Mets.

Twins 2, Brewers 0

Josh Donaldson hit a two-run homer in the first inning and Andrew Albers pitched 5 1/3 shutout innings to earn his first major league victory in four seasons as Minnesota blanked Milwaukee in Minneapolis.

Max Kepler doubled, stole a base and had two hits and Andrelton Simmons also had two hits for Minnesota, which improved to 3-1 against the National League Central Division-leading Brewers this season. Albers (1-0), who pitched the last three seasons with the Orix Buffaloes in Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball, allowed just three singles and a walk to earn the victory.

Kolten Wong had two hits and Lorenzo Cain had a double for Milwaukee, which saw its NL Central lead fall to 7 1/2 games over Cincinnati, a 6-0 winner at Miami earlier Thursday. Eric Lauer (4-5) suffered the loss, allowing two runs on six hits over 4 2/3 innings.

–Field Level Media

