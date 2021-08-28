Cancel
Several troops killed in Kabul blast were just babies when US invaded

The Guardian
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral of the 13 American military personnel killed in the suicide bombing at Kabul airport on Thursday were not even a year old when the US invaded Afghanistan in late 2001. US forces are withdrawing after nearly 20 years in the country. The bombing, claimed by a local Islamic State group, happened as a mass evacuation effort continued. As many as 170 Afghans were killed. Two British nationals and the child of a British national also died.

