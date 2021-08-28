Record Breaking Roller Coasters You Have to Ride to Believe

If the video player is not working, you can click on this alternative video link.

Roller coasters are fun and exciting but some of them also happen to be record-breaking. Indeed, a few roller coasters around the world have broken records for being the tallest, the highest, and perhaps even both.

We are talking here about the Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Formula Rossa coaster which is known to be the fastest in the world. Then there's the Kingda Ka in Six Flags Great Adventure Park in the United States, which is the tallest roller coaster in the world. And there's the Tower of Terror in Dreamworld, Australia, which was once the world’s fastest and tallest roller coaster.

In this video, we bring you five record-breaking roller coasters and share with you their interesting specifications. Did you know that Formula Rossa reaches a top speed of 149.1 mph (240 km/h) in 4.9 seconds and that Kingda Ka climbs up to a height of 456 ft (139 m)?

These are the kind of facts you are going to find in this video. You will also get to see the roller coasters live and in action making you feel like you are riding them. Don't believe us? Watch the video and see for yourself. It's a ride not to be missed.