How to Shop for Gluten-Free Cereal, and 11 Trusted Brands to Buy

There's something very satisfying about a cold bowl of cereal — it's simple, yet comforting. But some following a gluten-free diet will beg to differ.

While many classic brands and flavors are made of gluten-containing ingredients, that doesn't mean cereal is off the table completely. You'll just have to look at the box a little bit closer.

Next time you're at the supermarket or shopping online, keep an eye out for these healthy gluten-free cereals. Or, get crafty and prep your own (more on that below).

How to Buy Gluten-Free Cereal

Gluten is a protein found in wheat, rye and barley and these grains' derivatives.

Cereal is a classic go-to breakfast food usually made out of wheat, and so many popular brands on your grocery shelves aren't actually gluten-free. Even if the cereal pieces or flakes are made of corn or rice, the cereal may contain wheat-, rye- or barley-based ingredients, like malt (a common sweetener), according to the Celiac Disease Foundation .

You'll want to take several precautions before buying a new box. First, look for a "gluten-free" label on the front of the box. This label is regulated by the Food & Drug Administration and assures that the food you're eating has less than 20 parts per million (ppm) of gluten, which is generally safe for people with celiac disease and people with gluten sensitivity.

If you want even more reassurance, buy brands that are labeled Certified Gluten-Free by third parties, such as the Gluten-Free Certification Organization (GFCO). The GFCO only certifies foods that have 10 ppm of gluten or less, according to the organization's website .

If you can't find a label or seal on the package, check the ingredient list and allergen statement for any gluten culprits.

Gluten-Free Cereal Brands to Try

Consider these tasty and healthy picks if you're looking for some new go-to gluten-free cereals.

1. Annie's Homegrown Organic Cinna Bunnies Cinnamon Cereal

Annie's Homegrown cinnamon cereal is just one of many gluten-free products this brand offers (you might want to try the gluten-free rice crisp treats, too). Made with organic ingredients and whole grains, it's hard to wrong with this box.

2. Nature's Path Golden Turmeric Cereal

Made with simple, organic ingredients, Nature's Path is an excellent Certified Gluten-Free breakfast.

The brand also makes other gluten-free flavors, including Crunchy Maple , Crunchy Vanilla and Crunchy Honey , among others. Just check the box before you buy.

3. Cascadian Farm Organic Gluten-Free Berry Vanilla Puffs

Cascadian Farms' gluten-free flavor is made with whole-grain purple and yellow corn, racking up about 20 grams of whole grains per serving, which is nearly half your daily recommended serving of 48 grams.

4. Cheerios Cereal

Cheerios are a classic and they're gluten-free, too! Made with whole-grain gluten-free oats, plain Cheerios make a great gluten-free snack, whether you eat them with milk in a bowl or dry on the go. Plus, they're certified by the American Heart Association as a heart-healthy food.

5. Barbara's Multigrain Puffins Cereal

Barbara's Puffins Cereal offers a variety of gluten-free flavors, including Multigrain, Honey Rice and Protein Berry Burst . But not all flavors of Puffins cereal are gluten-free so make sure to double-check the labels and ingredient lists.

6. Blueberry Chex Cereal

Made with whole-grain rice instead of wheat, Chex's rice cereal is an excellent gluten-free option. If you're not a fan of blueberry, though, Chex also makes gluten-free Vanilla , Honey Nut , Cinnamon and Chocolate flavors.

7. Love Grown Lion Hearts Cereal

Rice Krispies are not gluten-free but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy similar alternatives. Love Grown makes two additional gluten-free flavors: Cinnamon Lion Hearts and Truly Fruity Sea Stars .

8. NUCO Coconut Crunch

NUCO's Coconut Crunch cereal is not only gluten-free but is also vegan and paleo-friendly. Made with only three ingredients (coconut water, coconut meat and palm starch), this is definitely one of the more clean and simple cereals on the market.

9. HighKey Cinnamon Keto Protein Cereal

Cereal isn't exactly a keto-approved food , but with only 8 grams of net carbs per serving, this variety definitely makes the list.

Not a fan of cinnamon? Try HighKey's other gluten-free flavors, including Cocoa and Frosted .

10. Poop Like a Champion Ultra Fiber Cereal

With 16 grams of fiber per serving (that's more than half your daily recommended value), it's no surprise this cereal promises regularity in the bathroom — and, it's gluten-free.

11. Nature's Path Honey'd Corn Flakes

Enjoy this gluten-free cereal for breakfast, as a late-night snack or crush it up and use it as a coating for homemade chicken fingers.

A Gluten-Free Breakfast Cereal Recipe

While reading the cereal box at breakfast is an excellent pastime, you can make your own gluten-free breakfast cereal right at home.

​ Calories: ​ 351

​ 351 ​ Protein: ​ 5 grams

This gluten-free cereal recipe takes only 20 minutes to make and will yield 10 total servings.

Plus, this recipe is loaded with flax seeds, which are high in omega-3 fatty acids, according to the National Institutes of Health . Omega-3s are excellent for your heart health and are associated with a lower risk of heart disease.