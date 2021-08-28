U.S. Evacuated 6,800 People From Kabul in 24 Hours, Says White House

US officials remained vague surrounding the final days of the pullout of American troops from Kabul’s airport at a news conference on Wednesday, raising concerns that the last hours could see a return of the chaotic scenes that erupted just over a week ago.Pentagon spokesman John Kirby and General Hank Taylor said Kabul’s airport would not remain under US control beyond 31 August when pressed by journalists as to how the security of the airstrip would be guaranteed when the last US troops boarded their flights.The question as to what the presence on the ground will look like when...