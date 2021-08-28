U.S. Evacuated 6,800 People From Kabul in 24 Hours, Says White House
An official said approximately 111,900 people have been evacuated from Afghanistan's capital city since August 14.www.newsweek.com
An official said approximately 111,900 people have been evacuated from Afghanistan's capital city since August 14.www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 2