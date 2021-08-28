Cancel
Cherry County, NE

Special Weather Statement issued for Western Cherry by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-28 09:39:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-28 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Western Cherry A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Cherry County through 900 AM MDT At 838 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Cody, or 24 miles southeast of Martin, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Cody Lake. This includes Highway 20 between mile markers 152 and 157. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

