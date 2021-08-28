Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Grant, Roberts by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 08:39:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-28 08:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Grant; Roberts THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL BIG STONE SOUTHEASTERN ROBERTS AND NORTHEASTERN GRANT COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 945 AM CDT The storm which prompted the warning is moving out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail is still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until noon CDT for west central Minnesota...and northeastern South Dakota. Remember, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning still remains in effect for far eastern Grant, and southern Big Stone County until 1015 am, CDT.