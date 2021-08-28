Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grant County, SD

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Grant, Roberts by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-28 08:39:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-28 08:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Grant; Roberts THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL BIG STONE SOUTHEASTERN ROBERTS AND NORTHEASTERN GRANT COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 945 AM CDT The storm which prompted the warning is moving out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail is still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until noon CDT for west central Minnesota...and northeastern South Dakota. Remember, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning still remains in effect for far eastern Grant, and southern Big Stone County until 1015 am, CDT.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
County
Grant County, SD
State
South Dakota State
County
Roberts County, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorm#Severe Thunderstorm Watch#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Hurricane Ida toll rises with more nursing home deaths in Louisiana

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Hurricane Ida's death toll rose on Saturday, nearly a week after making landfall in Louisiana, with two more evacuated nursing home residents among the confirmed dead, authorities said. Northeastern states started the Labor Day holiday weekend digging through debris left by the deadly deluge that killed...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden to visit all three sites of Sept. 11 attacks -White House

WASHINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will visit all three sites of the Sept. 11, 2001, hijacking attacks next week to honor the nearly 3,000 people killed and mark the 20th anniversary of the most lethal terrorist assault on U.S. soil, the White House said. On Saturday,...
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.

Comments / 0

Community Policy