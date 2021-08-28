Cancel
Howard County, IA

Flood Warning issued for Howard, Mitchell, Winneshiek by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-28 14:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-31 02:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek .Recent heavy rain has caused considerable flooding across the warning area. Many area roads are impassable and closed. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR FLOYD, MITCHELL, CHICKASAW, FAYETTE, HOWARD AND WINNESHIEK COUNTIES At 223 PM CDT, local law enforcement agencies all report road closures in the region. Between 3 and 8 inches of rain fell over the past few days so area rivers are on the rise and there is standing water in all drainage areas. Some highways are closed in the area so be careful if you have travel plans. Some locations that will experience flooding include Decorah, Charles City, Oelwein, Cresco, Osage, New Hampton, West Union, Nashua, Fayette, St. Ansgar, Calmar, Fredericksburg, Rockford, Ossian, Riceville, Elgin, Clermont, Lyle, Elma and Maynard. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area.

alerts.weather.gov

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather#Howard Mitchell
