Allegan County, MI

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Allegan, Mason, Muskegon, Oceana, Ottawa, Van Buren by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-29 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-29 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions and do not venture out on piers. Please check with your local authorities on potential beach closures. Target Area: Allegan; Mason; Muskegon; Oceana; Ottawa; Van Buren BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...High wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected. Piers may be heavily swamped by waves. * WHERE...Mason, Oceana, Muskegon, Ottawa, Allegan and Van Buren counties. * WHEN...From Sunday morning through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wave action will be highest near and north of Holland where 3 to 7 foot waves are expected. South of Holland, 3 to 5 foot waves will occur. Given winds from the south and southwest today, water on the south sides of piers will be particularly dangerous and can easily overwhelm even experienced swimmers. Piers in general are bad places to be walking on today with waves overtopping piers especially from Holland to the north.

